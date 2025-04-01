  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Caspian Pipeline Consortium suspends operations at two mooring points following inspection

2025 April 1   11:40

offshore

Caspian Pipeline Consortium suspends operations at two mooring points following inspection

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has announced that it has suspended operations at two of its three terminal mooring points (SPMs) following a recent inspection, according to Baird Maritime.

The inspection, conducted by the Russian transport watchdog, identified certain violations that required corrective action, although the specific nature of these issues was not disclosed by the consortium.

The closures come in the wake of a tanker crash in the Kerch Strait on December 15, 2024, which resulted in an oil spill and prompted the investigation.  

As a result of the suspension of operations at two SPMs, CPC may lose approximately 50% of its loading capacity, according to trader estimates.

CPC, which transports oil from Kazakhstan and Russia via its Black Sea pipeline, is responsible for approximately 1% of the global oil supply.

In 2024, the consortium exported over 63 million metric tons (1.4 million bpd) of oil through its system. For April, oil exports are projected to reach 1.7 million barrels per day, or about 6.5 million metric tons.  CPC has confirmed that only SPM-3 will remain operational as of March 31, 2025, to continue loadings.

The consortium did not specify the timeframe for the resumption of operations at the other two mooring points, stating that they would remain closed until the identified issues are resolved. 

Transneft is Russia's state-owned pipeline monopoly responsible for transporting the majority of the country’s oil and oil products. It operates one of the world’s largest pipeline systems and plays a significant role in the global energy market. Transneft is a key shareholder in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, with a 24% stake, and has been a prominent player in the export of Russian oil.  

KazMunayGas is the national oil and gas company of Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, production, and transportation of oil and gas, as well as refining and marketing. As a major shareholder in CPC with a 19% stake, KazMunayGas plays a crucial role in the export of Kazakh oil through the CPC pipeline system.

Topics:

Transneft

oil and gas sector

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

11:03

South Korea's shipbuilding orderbook surpasses $138 bln, led by LNG and container vessels

10:31

Shell сompletes acquisition of Pavilion Energy

10:12

Yangzi Mitsui Shipbuilding delivers 50,000DWT MR tanker "JAL PRERANA"​

09:07

Equinor's Johan Castberg oil field starts production in Barents Sea​

2025 March 31

18:07

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and Kokuka Sangyo sign agreement for methanol-fueled coastal transport vessel​

17:45

Belgian port workers start targeted strikes over pension reforms

17:27

Zhoushan Ningshing Ship Building & Repairing launches 13,000DWT duplex stainless steel chemical tanker "Shantong"​

15:40

The Netherlands launches the H2ESTIA project to develop the world's first liquid hydrogen-powered cargo ship

15:04

Lloyd's Register approves ammonia dual-fuel system for Trafigura's gas carriers

14:30

GSI secures order from COSCO SHIPPING for 70,000 DWT semi-submersible vessel

14:10

Fincantieri and TUI AG sign MoA for two new Marella cruises ships

13:41

BW LPG agrees to sell two VLGCs to BW LPG India for USD 150 mln

13:07

MIT and maritime industry leaders form consortium to tackle shipping emissions

12:53

Spotbarge unveils bunker insights for real-time global bunker tracking

12:28

PSA International handles record 100.2 mln TEUs in 2024

11:59

Panama deregisters 107 sanctioned vessels from its Registry

11:42

Glenfarne takes majority stake in Alaska LNG project

10:40

Cyan, Remota, and Moen Marin collaborate on autonomous ePatrol craft

10:09

DHT Holdings completes sale of Chinese-built vessels

09:12

US Navy to christen future USNS Billy Frank Jr. in Alabama

08:54

CIMAC releases FAQ document for ISO 6583:2024 methanol marine fuel standard

07:38

Hapag-Lloyd modifies Mexico-El Salvador feeder service

2025 March 30

16:14

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries successfully launches 2nd 3,200-ton Philippine corvette

15:02

Equinor industrialising plugging operations on the Norwegian continental shelf

13:44

Avikus joins Massachusetts Institute of Technology to propel autonomouse navigation and decarbonization

11:13

GSI delivers first custom-built Ro-Pax ferry for Taiwan routes

09:31

TotalEnergies and partners launch the 2nd phase of Northern Lights CCS project

2025 March 29

15:01

Additional 57 ports could be upgraded with LNG bunkering facilities by end of 2026

14:16

PSA, DNV and PIL embark on digital collaboration to enable green and sustainable supply chains

13:32

SMRC hosts first Maritime Research Conference to advance digital and green Innovation

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news