Iran seizes two oil tankers in the Persian Gulf on smuggling charges

On March 31, 2025, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized two oil tankers, the Star 1 and the Vintage, in the central Persian Gulf on charges of oil smuggling.

The vessels, which were carrying around 3 million liters of diesel fuel, were intercepted based on intelligence gathered at the Bushehr port.

All 25 crewmembers aboard the two ships have been arrested, and the vessels are being escorted to Bushehr oil dock for offloading under court orders.

The seizure of these vessels is considered significant, as the two ships are allegedly linked to much larger oil smuggling operations.

Iranian media reported that an estimated 25-30 million liters of oil are smuggled out of Iran every day, driven by the country’s heavily subsidized fuel prices.

The authorities claim this is part of a broader effort to tackle illegal oil trade in the region. According to sources, this operation highlights the growing use of intelligence monitoring to track illicit oil shipments.

While the seizure is being framed as a targeted operation, the broader implications for regional oil trade are significant, given that such illegal shipments have become a considerable issue in the Gulf due to the country’s subsidies and economic situation.

IRGC (Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps) is a branch of the Iranian military, primarily tasked with safeguarding the Islamic Republic’s system. It is heavily involved in both internal and regional operations, including controlling Iran’s paramilitary forces, missile systems, and key economic sectors, including oil.