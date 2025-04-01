  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Taiwan implements stricter vessel inspections amid regional tensions starting March 31, 2025

2025 April 1   12:31

shipping

Taiwan implements stricter vessel inspections amid regional tensions starting March 31, 2025

Taiwan will enforce tighter inspections on vessels linked to Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

The decision follows multiple incidents of undersea cable damage, including the February detention of a Chinese-crewed ship over alleged sabotage.

The GAC stated that "substandard" ships and "specific" vessel types—including tankers, semi-submersibles, heavy transport, and crane vessels—must consult authorities before applying for direct navigation permits or business registration.

Applications for these vessels must be submitted 30 days in advance to avoid delays, the GAC noted. Foreign-flagged ships with owners or carriers registered in China, Hong Kong, or Macau will undergo a national security review, regardless of their flag.

Vessels owned outside these regions will follow standard Maritime and Port Administration procedures. Taiwan has also classified ships from five black-listed flag states—Cameroon, Tanzania, Mongolia, Togo, and Sierra Leone—as "substandard," subjecting them to additional scrutiny.

A system upgrade will require ship operators to submit ownership details for faster processing. This move coincides with increased military drills by China near Taiwan, raising tensions in the region. The measures aim to address recent incidents of undersea cable damage, which have been linked to vessels from the flagged regions.

General Administration of Customs (GAC) is Taiwan's customs authority responsible for regulating trade, enforcing border security, and overseeing maritime compliance.

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:02

Galveston LNG Bunker Port and Dunmura sign LNG supply agreement for marine fuel

17:30

Rotterdam inaugurates shore power installation at Cruise Port

17:06

MAN Energy Solutions' ME-GI engine nears 1,000 orders since 2014 debut

16:43

ExxonMobil withdraws from Chinese shipyard contracts amid proposed U.S. tariffs

16:24

Steerprop to supply propulsion systems for new field support vessel operating off Newfoundland and Labrador​

15:53

Valaris secures two-year contract for drillship VALARIS DS-10 offshore West Africa

15:23

Port Houston reports February cargo dip due to heavy fog

14:43

Jianglong Shipbuilding wins ¥139.89 mln contract for water rescue vessels

14:21

Wärtsilä and Viking Line extend maintenance agreement for M/S Viking Glory​

14:13

ESPO: European ports prepare for growing demand for low-carbon shipping fuels

13:52

Vanguard introduces specialized wind blade shunt trailers in South Africa

13:22

UK’s Avenir LNG shifts Avenir Ascension to bio-LNG starting April 1

12:53

NYK Group becomes one of the world’s largest operators of LPG carriers following acquisition of NYK Energy Ocean

12:11

Iran seizes two oil tankers in the Persian Gulf on smuggling charges

11:40

Caspian Pipeline Consortium suspends operations at two mooring points following inspection

11:03

South Korea's shipbuilding orderbook surpasses $138 bln, led by LNG and container vessels

10:31

Shell сompletes acquisition of Pavilion Energy

10:12

Yangzi Mitsui Shipbuilding delivers 50,000DWT MR tanker "JAL PRERANA"​

09:07

Equinor's Johan Castberg oil field starts production in Barents Sea​

2025 March 31

18:07

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and Kokuka Sangyo sign agreement for methanol-fueled coastal transport vessel​

17:45

Belgian port workers start targeted strikes over pension reforms

17:27

Zhoushan Ningshing Ship Building & Repairing launches 13,000DWT duplex stainless steel chemical tanker "Shantong"​

15:40

The Netherlands launches the H2ESTIA project to develop the world's first liquid hydrogen-powered cargo ship

15:04

Lloyd's Register approves ammonia dual-fuel system for Trafigura's gas carriers

14:30

GSI secures order from COSCO SHIPPING for 70,000 DWT semi-submersible vessel

14:10

Fincantieri and TUI AG sign MoA for two new Marella cruises ships

13:41

BW LPG agrees to sell two VLGCs to BW LPG India for USD 150 mln

13:07

MIT and maritime industry leaders form consortium to tackle shipping emissions

12:53

Spotbarge unveils bunker insights for real-time global bunker tracking

12:28

PSA International handles record 100.2 mln TEUs in 2024

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news