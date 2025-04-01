UK’s Avenir LNG shifts Avenir Ascension to bio-LNG starting April 1

  1. Home
2025 April 1   13:22

bunkering

UK-based Avenir LNG has announced that its LNG bunkering vessel, Avenir Ascension, will operate on bio-LNG for the remainder of 2025, starting April 1.

The company stated that this move will reduce CO2 emissions by more than 3,500 tonnes per year, equivalent to the annual emissions of over 2,000 passenger vehicles.

The firm noted that it is seeing growing demand for bio-LNG from dual-fuel LNG vessels.

“We are seeing a growing demand from our customers for the supply of low-emission bio-LNG,” said Jonathan Quinn, managing director of Avenir LNG. “We have developed a flexible and efficient supply chain to enable the cost-effective delivery of Bio-LNG across Northwest Europe.”

The initiative to run Avenir Ascension on bio-LNG was voluntary. “This initiative sends a strong message, alongside our customers, about reducing emissions well beyond existing regulatory requirements,” Quinn added.

Since 2022, Avenir LNG has been supplying LNG and bio-LNG to vessels in Northwest Europe. The demand is primarily from ferries, container ships, and tankers in Scandinavia and the Baltic Sea region. Recently, Stolt-Nielsen announced that it will fully acquire Avenir LNG.

Avenir LNG is a UK-based company specializing in the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and bio-LNG for maritime bunkering, focusing on small-scale LNG solutions in Northwest Europe. 

Stolt-Nielsen is a Norway-based company providing global transportation, storage, and distribution services for chemicals, clean petroleum products, and LNG, with a strong presence in the maritime sector.

