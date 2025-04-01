  1. Home
2025 April 1   13:52

shipping

Vanguard introduces specialized wind blade shunt trailers in South Africa

Vanguard has recently introduced a new specialized wind blade shunt trailer designed to address transportation challenges in South Africa, according to the company's release.

The trailers, which are already operational, can receive and transport wind blades in both top and tail orientations from vessels to laydown areas.

This innovation was developed to overcome client and industry-specific challenges, marking the first wind blades to be transported through the Port of Richards Bay.  

Typically, wind blades are shipped in a top-to-tail orientation, which often requires additional handling or large spaces to maneuver the components. To address these logistical issues, Vanguard’s new trailers offer a cost-effective solution, providing increased efficiency in port operations. The trailers can receive wind blades in either orientation and deliver them to tight quayside locations with minimal disruption.

The trailers are equipped with a drawbar at each end, facilitating efficient shunting and accommodating significant overhangs when wind blades are loaded in reverse orientation. This design enables the transportation of blades through constrained spaces without the need for major groundwork or removal of street furniture.

Vanguard’s solution also allows for mobilization using bespoke beams for specific length configurations, with the first project involving wind blades up to 90.646 meters long.  

The ongoing project includes the transport of 75 wind blades from the Port of Richards Bay to a laydown area, after which they will be transshipped to Vanguard’s Scheuerle Rotor Blade Transportation System (RBTS) trailers for further transportation to a site approximately 500 kilometers away.  

“Vanguard has provided consultancy from the initial concept through to the design and manufacturing of the trailers, and it’s been great to see them working efficiently,” said Laura Hodgkinson, Senior Manager. “Despite the challenging restrictions at the Port, the team has been able to receive and transport over 15 blades a day to the laydown area, regardless of the orientation.” 

Vanguard is a leading provider of heavy transport solutions, specializing in the movement of large and complex loads such as wind turbine blades, industrial equipment, and other oversized cargo. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including specialized trailers and equipment for efficient transportation.

Located in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, the Port of Richards Bay is one of the busiest and largest ports in the country. It serves as a major gateway for bulk goods, including minerals, agricultural products, and energy resources. The port is strategically positioned to support the import and export needs of the South African economy, with particular emphasis on bulk handling and industrial logistics. The port has been involved in various initiatives to improve its capacity to handle oversized loads and specialized shipments.  

Scheuerle RBTS (Rotor Blade Transportation System) is a renowned manufacturer of specialized heavy-duty transport equipment. Their Rotor Blade Transportation System (RBTS) is designed to handle the transportation of large wind turbine blades. The system is engineered for efficiency and safety when transporting oversized cargo, particularly in the renewable energy sector. Scheuerle’s solutions are widely used in industries that require the movement of large, heavy, and complex components across global markets.

shipping

All news