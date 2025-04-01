  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. ESPO: European ports prepare for growing demand for low-carbon shipping fuels

2025 April 1   14:13

ports

ESPO: European ports prepare for growing demand for low-carbon shipping fuels

European ports are actively supporting the decarbonisation efforts of shipping companies aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050. The European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) acknowledges that while energy efficiency, onshore power supply, and transition and renewable/low carbon fuels will initially aid compliance with EU emission reduction targets, a broader range of new fuel types is necessary for further emission reduction and achieving net-zero by mid-century.

Ports across Europe are committed to facilitating this transition within their capabilities. They anticipate a growing demand for these new fuels and the subsequent investment by fuel suppliers. Port managing bodies are currently focused on identifying criteria and areas for the safe and efficient bunkering of specific new fuels, conducting risk assessments, and developing specific rules and protocols for fuel suppliers and shipping companies.

These actions align with their core responsibility of ensuring the safety of port operations, a domain where European ports consider themselves frontrunners. ESPO also highlights the community building role of ports in facilitating the rollout of new fuels. This involves bringing together stakeholders, collaborating with shipping companies and the fuel supply chain for pilot projects and trials based on sector demand.

The development of green corridors is already underway. Ports believe that the demand for new fuels will be the primary driver for investment decisions by fuel producers and suppliers. However, the investment appetite may vary among ports due to factors like location and economies of scale.

Some ports may not be attractive for bunkering, while others in close urban environments might be excluded for certain fuels. Energy hubs and cluster industries are better positioned to attract fuel investors and importers due to potential synergies.

ESPO advocates for further incentivizing the demand for new fuels and the development of a clean fuel supply chain through market mechanisms, while maintaining flexibility in fuel choices. The organization also calls for a more pragmatic policy supporting the market development of e-fuels and e-feedstock, particularly regarding the source of CO2 and RFNBO requirements during the transition.

ESPO hopes that revenues from the Innovation Fund will be allocated to stimulate the demand for new clean fuels, support their market scaling, and assist ports in their readiness investments.

Additionally, ESPO urges Member States to reinvest the revenues from the maritime ETS back into the sector.

European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) is the representative body of port authorities, port administrations and port associations from the Member States of the European Union and beyond. It was founded in 1993. ESPO's mission is to promote the common interests and priorities of its members to the European Union institutions and other relevant international bodies. ESPO plays a key role in shaping EU policy related to ports, maritime transport, logistics, and the environment. It provides a platform for its members to exchange information, develop common positions, and engage in dialogue with policymakers and other stakeholders. ESPO's work covers a wide range of issues, including port infrastructure, safety, security, environmental sustainability, and the integration of ports into the broader transport network.

Topics:

ports

ESPO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:02

Galveston LNG Bunker Port and Dunmura sign LNG supply agreement for marine fuel

17:30

Rotterdam inaugurates shore power installation at Cruise Port

17:06

MAN Energy Solutions' ME-GI engine nears 1,000 orders since 2014 debut

16:43

ExxonMobil withdraws from Chinese shipyard contracts amid proposed U.S. tariffs

16:24

Steerprop to supply propulsion systems for new field support vessel operating off Newfoundland and Labrador​

15:53

Valaris secures two-year contract for drillship VALARIS DS-10 offshore West Africa

15:23

Port Houston reports February cargo dip due to heavy fog

14:43

Jianglong Shipbuilding wins ¥139.89 mln contract for water rescue vessels

14:21

Wärtsilä and Viking Line extend maintenance agreement for M/S Viking Glory​

13:52

Vanguard introduces specialized wind blade shunt trailers in South Africa

13:22

UK’s Avenir LNG shifts Avenir Ascension to bio-LNG starting April 1

12:53

NYK Group becomes one of the world’s largest operators of LPG carriers following acquisition of NYK Energy Ocean

12:31

Taiwan implements stricter vessel inspections amid regional tensions starting March 31, 2025

12:11

Iran seizes two oil tankers in the Persian Gulf on smuggling charges

11:40

Caspian Pipeline Consortium suspends operations at two mooring points following inspection

11:03

South Korea's shipbuilding orderbook surpasses $138 bln, led by LNG and container vessels

10:31

Shell сompletes acquisition of Pavilion Energy

10:12

Yangzi Mitsui Shipbuilding delivers 50,000DWT MR tanker "JAL PRERANA"​

09:07

Equinor's Johan Castberg oil field starts production in Barents Sea​

2025 March 31

18:07

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and Kokuka Sangyo sign agreement for methanol-fueled coastal transport vessel​

17:45

Belgian port workers start targeted strikes over pension reforms

17:27

Zhoushan Ningshing Ship Building & Repairing launches 13,000DWT duplex stainless steel chemical tanker "Shantong"​

15:40

The Netherlands launches the H2ESTIA project to develop the world's first liquid hydrogen-powered cargo ship

15:04

Lloyd's Register approves ammonia dual-fuel system for Trafigura's gas carriers

14:30

GSI secures order from COSCO SHIPPING for 70,000 DWT semi-submersible vessel

14:10

Fincantieri and TUI AG sign MoA for two new Marella cruises ships

13:41

BW LPG agrees to sell two VLGCs to BW LPG India for USD 150 mln

13:07

MIT and maritime industry leaders form consortium to tackle shipping emissions

12:53

Spotbarge unveils bunker insights for real-time global bunker tracking

12:28

PSA International handles record 100.2 mln TEUs in 2024

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news