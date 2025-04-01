ESPO: European ports prepare for growing demand for low-carbon shipping fuels

European ports are actively supporting the decarbonisation efforts of shipping companies aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050. The European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) acknowledges that while energy efficiency, onshore power supply, and transition and renewable/low carbon fuels will initially aid compliance with EU emission reduction targets, a broader range of new fuel types is necessary for further emission reduction and achieving net-zero by mid-century.

Ports across Europe are committed to facilitating this transition within their capabilities. They anticipate a growing demand for these new fuels and the subsequent investment by fuel suppliers. Port managing bodies are currently focused on identifying criteria and areas for the safe and efficient bunkering of specific new fuels, conducting risk assessments, and developing specific rules and protocols for fuel suppliers and shipping companies.

These actions align with their core responsibility of ensuring the safety of port operations, a domain where European ports consider themselves frontrunners. ESPO also highlights the community building role of ports in facilitating the rollout of new fuels. This involves bringing together stakeholders, collaborating with shipping companies and the fuel supply chain for pilot projects and trials based on sector demand.

The development of green corridors is already underway. Ports believe that the demand for new fuels will be the primary driver for investment decisions by fuel producers and suppliers. However, the investment appetite may vary among ports due to factors like location and economies of scale.

Some ports may not be attractive for bunkering, while others in close urban environments might be excluded for certain fuels. Energy hubs and cluster industries are better positioned to attract fuel investors and importers due to potential synergies.

ESPO advocates for further incentivizing the demand for new fuels and the development of a clean fuel supply chain through market mechanisms, while maintaining flexibility in fuel choices. The organization also calls for a more pragmatic policy supporting the market development of e-fuels and e-feedstock, particularly regarding the source of CO2 and RFNBO requirements during the transition.

ESPO hopes that revenues from the Innovation Fund will be allocated to stimulate the demand for new clean fuels, support their market scaling, and assist ports in their readiness investments.

Additionally, ESPO urges Member States to reinvest the revenues from the maritime ETS back into the sector.

European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) is the representative body of port authorities, port administrations and port associations from the Member States of the European Union and beyond. It was founded in 1993. ESPO's mission is to promote the common interests and priorities of its members to the European Union institutions and other relevant international bodies. ESPO plays a key role in shaping EU policy related to ports, maritime transport, logistics, and the environment. It provides a platform for its members to exchange information, develop common positions, and engage in dialogue with policymakers and other stakeholders. ESPO's work covers a wide range of issues, including port infrastructure, safety, security, environmental sustainability, and the integration of ports into the broader transport network.