Jianglong Shipbuilding wins ¥139.89 mln contract for water rescue vessels

Jianglong Shipbuilding Technology Co., Ltd. announced on March 31, 2025, the signing of a sales contract with the Jiangsu Provincial Fire and Rescue Corps for the "Jiangsu Provincial Fire and Rescue Corps Water Rescue Firefighting Vessel Procurement Project".

The total contract amount is RMB 139.89 million ($19,25mln), representing 11.79% of the company's audited operating revenue in 2023, according to the company's release.

According to the relevant regulations, the contract does not require deliberation by the board of directors and shareholders' meeting. The contract is for the procurement of 1 large firefighting vessel, 1 firefighting command boat, and 1 pontoon. The contract signing date is March 31, 2025. The contract will become effective upon signature and seal by the legal representatives or duly authorized agents of both parties.

The construction period is within 24 months from the contract signing date.

Jianglong Shipbuilding Technology Co., Ltd. is a company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and sale of various types of vessels. Based on the announcement, they have a history of securing firefighting vessel projects, indicating a specialization in this area of special-purpose vessels.