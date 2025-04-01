  1. Home
2025 April 1   15:23

ports

Port Houston reports February cargo dip due to heavy fog

Port Houston experienced operational disruptions in February due to widespread fog in the southern United States, according to the company's release.

Total tonnage at Port Houston terminals decreased by 5% year-to-date through February.

Despite this, general cargo saw a 9% increase year-to-date, driven by strong lumber and plywood volumes.

Steel imports declined by 13% year-over-year in February, although year-to-date volumes are 1% higher than the same period last year.

Containerized cargo was significantly affected by fog, which limited visibility and impacted vessel navigation along the Houston Ship Channel for 14 individual days in February.

Fog and other weather delays resulted in a 29% reduction in channel availability, compared to 2.5% in the same period last year.

Consequently, the Bayport and Barbours Cut Container Terminals handled 20 fewer vessels in February compared to the previous year.

Port Houston handled 325,424 TEUs in February, a 13% year-over-year decline. Loaded imports decreased by 14%, and loaded exports fell by 16% in February.

According to Charlie Jenkins, CEO of Port Houston, “Weather challenges can be great disruptors for maritime operations, and in February we were hit hard. As with any challenge, we adjust and move forward. Our investment in infrastructure at the public terminals and improvements to the Houston Ship Channel remain on track and we are already seeing a cargo rebound in March. The Port Houston team is ready to do our part to get the cargo through our terminals efficiently and on to its next destination.”

Recent developments in the Houston Ship Channel Expansion (Project 11) include the Houston Pilots adjusting the daylight restriction reference point from Redfish to Bayport Ship Channel segments, extending the sailing window for daylight-restricted vessels by 30 minutes. Since the project's commencement, overall sailing time has increased by nearly two hours.

Port Houston has been operating for over 100 years, owning and operating eight public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel. This includes the largest breakbulk facility in the area and two major container terminals. Port Houston acts as an advocate and strategic leader for the Houston Ship Channel. The Channel complex comprises over 200 private and eight public terminals.

