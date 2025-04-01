  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Valaris secures two-year contract for drillship VALARIS DS-10 offshore West Africa

2025 April 1   15:53

offshore

Valaris secures two-year contract for drillship VALARIS DS-10 offshore West Africa

Valaris Limited announced has secured a two-year contract for its drillship, VALARIS DS-10, to operate offshore West Africa, according to the company's release.

The contract is anticipated to commence in late Q2 or early Q3 of 2026 and carries a firm term value of $352 million, excluding additional services.

Additionally, the agreement includes two unpriced one-year options.  

President and CEO Anton Dibowitz stated, "This contract award is a testament to the safety and operational performance of VALARIS DS-10 and its crews, which have an excellent track record of successfully executing clients’ well programs offshore West Africa. This contract increases our backlog by approximately $350 million and supports our future earnings and cash flow, and we remain focused on securing additional attractive long-term contracts for our high-specification assets." 

Valaris Limited, headquartered in Houston, Texas, and incorporated in Bermuda, is a provider of offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. The company operates a high-quality rig fleet, including ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. With operations spanning six continents and experience in virtually every major offshore basin, Valaris maintains major offices in Angola, Australia, Brazil, Scotland, UAE, and the USA. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol VAL.

Topics:

drilling

offshore

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:02

Galveston LNG Bunker Port and Dunmura sign LNG supply agreement for marine fuel

17:30

Rotterdam inaugurates shore power installation at Cruise Port

17:06

MAN Energy Solutions' ME-GI engine nears 1,000 orders since 2014 debut

16:43

ExxonMobil withdraws from Chinese shipyard contracts amid proposed U.S. tariffs

16:24

Steerprop to supply propulsion systems for new field support vessel operating off Newfoundland and Labrador​

15:23

Port Houston reports February cargo dip due to heavy fog

14:43

Jianglong Shipbuilding wins ¥139.89 mln contract for water rescue vessels

14:21

Wärtsilä and Viking Line extend maintenance agreement for M/S Viking Glory​

14:13

ESPO: European ports prepare for growing demand for low-carbon shipping fuels

13:52

Vanguard introduces specialized wind blade shunt trailers in South Africa

13:22

UK’s Avenir LNG shifts Avenir Ascension to bio-LNG starting April 1

12:53

NYK Group becomes one of the world’s largest operators of LPG carriers following acquisition of NYK Energy Ocean

12:31

Taiwan implements stricter vessel inspections amid regional tensions starting March 31, 2025

12:11

Iran seizes two oil tankers in the Persian Gulf on smuggling charges

11:40

Caspian Pipeline Consortium suspends operations at two mooring points following inspection

11:03

South Korea's shipbuilding orderbook surpasses $138 bln, led by LNG and container vessels

10:31

Shell сompletes acquisition of Pavilion Energy

10:12

Yangzi Mitsui Shipbuilding delivers 50,000DWT MR tanker "JAL PRERANA"​

09:07

Equinor's Johan Castberg oil field starts production in Barents Sea​

2025 March 31

18:07

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and Kokuka Sangyo sign agreement for methanol-fueled coastal transport vessel​

17:45

Belgian port workers start targeted strikes over pension reforms

17:27

Zhoushan Ningshing Ship Building & Repairing launches 13,000DWT duplex stainless steel chemical tanker "Shantong"​

15:40

The Netherlands launches the H2ESTIA project to develop the world's first liquid hydrogen-powered cargo ship

15:04

Lloyd's Register approves ammonia dual-fuel system for Trafigura's gas carriers

14:30

GSI secures order from COSCO SHIPPING for 70,000 DWT semi-submersible vessel

14:10

Fincantieri and TUI AG sign MoA for two new Marella cruises ships

13:41

BW LPG agrees to sell two VLGCs to BW LPG India for USD 150 mln

13:07

MIT and maritime industry leaders form consortium to tackle shipping emissions

12:53

Spotbarge unveils bunker insights for real-time global bunker tracking

12:28

PSA International handles record 100.2 mln TEUs in 2024

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news