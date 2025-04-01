  1. Home
2025 April 1   14:21

shipbuilding

Wärtsilä and Viking Line extend maintenance agreement for M/S Viking Glory​

Wärtsilä Corporation announced the signing of a five-year Lifecycle Agreement with Finland-based Viking Line for the maintenance of the ferry M/S Viking Glory. This agreement extends the partnership initiated with the vessel's launch in 2021 and was recorded in Wärtsilä's first-quarter 2025 order book.  

The agreement encompasses maintenance planning, operational support, spare parts, and services for the ship's six Wärtsilä 31DF dual-fuel engines, six Wärtsilä Gas Valve Units (GVUs), and two Wärtsilä LNGPac fuel storage and supply systems. It aims to minimize unscheduled maintenance and ensure performance reliability while providing cost predictability for budgeting purposes.  

The agreement also includes Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight digital predictive maintenance service, which uses artificial intelligence to detect potential failures before they occur, thereby enhancing asset efficiency and reducing both operating costs and emissions. 

Wärtsilä Corporation is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. With a focus on sustainability and efficiency, Wärtsilä offers a broad portfolio that includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, exhaust treatment, and digital technologies. The company operates in over 230 locations across 77 countries and employs approximately 18,300 professionals. In 2024, Wärtsilä reported net sales of EUR 6.4 billion and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.​ 

Viking Line is a Finnish shipping company that operates a fleet of ferries offering passenger and cargo services in the Northern Baltic Sea region.

