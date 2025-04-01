Steerprop to supply propulsion systems for new field support vessel operating off Newfoundland and Labrador​

Crist S.A., based in Gdynia, Poland, is constructing a new Field Support Vessel (FSV) designed to operate on the Grand Banks off Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, according to Steerprop's release.

The vessel will be equipped with a comprehensive propulsion package supplied by Steerprop. Operating in the challenging conditions of the Grand Banks, characterized by heavy seas, fog, and icebergs, necessitates reliable propulsion systems to maintain dynamic positioning and ensure safe operations.

Steerprop's proven capability to deliver efficient and dependable thruster solutions was a key factor in securing the contract.

Juho Rekola, Director of Sales and Project Management at Steerprop, stated, "This project underlines our strengths and expertise in enabling vessels to cope effectively with challenging operations in demanding conditions. Maneuverability is critical in these circumstances, and our fit-for-purpose solutions ensure reliability and safety when it is needed the most."

Commissioned by DOF Group ASA, the 110-meter-long vessel is based on the MMC Ship Design & Marine Consulting Ltd. 995L SBC hull design and is expected to enter service in the first half of 2027. It will accommodate up to 164 personnel.

Steerprop's propulsion package includes two azimuth thrusters for main propulsion, two tunnel thrusters, and a retractable thruster. The system is designed to deliver a 100-ton bollard pull, Dynamic Positioning class 3 (DP3) capabilities, and meets Ice Class 1A standards.

Additionally, Steerprop will provide condition monitoring services and seal wear monitoring for the shaft seals.

Equipment deliveries are scheduled to commence in summer 2025.

Crist S.A. is a Polish shipyard located in Gdynia, specializing in the construction of offshore and specialized vessels. With over 34 years of experience, the shipyard has completed more than 400 projects and employs over 2,000 people.

Steerprop is a Finnish technology company that specializes in designing and manufacturing advanced propulsion systems for the marine industry.

DOF Group ASA is a Norwegian offshore services company established in 1981. The company offers a wide range of offshore services, including vessel ownership, management, project management, engineering, and operations. As of March 31, 2023, DOF operates more than 50 offshore vessels and has a global presence with operations in countries such as Norway, the UK, the USA, Singapore, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, Angola, and Australia.