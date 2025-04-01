  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. ExxonMobil withdraws from Chinese shipyard contracts amid proposed U.S. tariffs

2025 April 1   16:43

shipbuilding

ExxonMobil withdraws from Chinese shipyard contracts amid proposed U.S. tariffs

ExxonMobil canceled an order for two liquefied natural gas bunkering vessels (LNGBVs) initially planned for construction at a Chinese shipyard, according to The Chosun Daily.

The U.S. energy company had secured production slots but chose not to finalize the contracts, effectively voiding the orders.

This development follows a public hearing held on March 24 by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), which discussed imposing port fees ranging from $1 million to $3 million on Chinese-built vessels and Chinese shipping companies operating in U.S. ports.​

The proposed fee structure includes a $1 million charge for ships operated by Chinese shipping firms and a $1.5 million fee for vessels constructed in China.

During the USTR hearing, industry representatives expressed mixed opinions regarding the potential impact of these fees. Some cautioned that the additional costs could elevate logistics expenses and negatively affect U.S. exports of energy and agricultural products. Others supported the measures, suggesting they could rejuvenate the domestic maritime sector.​  

While ExxonMobil has not publicly disclosed the reasons for canceling the LNGBV orders, many industry observers attribute the decision to the anticipated tariffs.

The prospect of incurring millions in fees diminishes the appeal of commissioning Chinese-built vessels.

Shipping companies with fleets primarily composed of Chinese-built ships are now reevaluating their procurement strategies. According to U.K.-based Clarkson Research, Chinese shipyards accounted for nearly 70% of global ship orders in 2023.​  

A decline in demand for Chinese-built ships could present opportunities for shipbuilders in South Korea and Japan. Data from the Congressional Research Service indicate that in 2023, China represented 51% of global ship deliveries, followed by South Korea at 28.3% and Japan at 15.4%. As the likelihood of U.S. tariffs on Chinese vessels and shipping companies increases, interest in non-Chinese shipbuilders is growing.​  

The USTR is accepting public comments on the proposed port fee policy through April 2. In a report published on March 29, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) highlighted that the U.S. shipbuilding industry remains significantly less competitive than China's.

The agency suggested that the current situation could create opportunities for South Korean exporters in the U.S. market, particularly in areas such as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for military vessels, as well as new shipbuilding contracts for the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard.​ 

ExxonMobil is a multinational oil and gas corporation headquartered in Irving, Texas. As one of the world's largest publicly traded energy providers, the company engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of petroleum products globally.​ 

Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) is a South Korean government agency established to promote trade and investment. It facilitates international business opportunities for Korean companies and provides market intelligence and support services to foreign investors interested in South Korea.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:02

Galveston LNG Bunker Port and Dunmura sign LNG supply agreement for marine fuel

17:30

Rotterdam inaugurates shore power installation at Cruise Port

17:06

MAN Energy Solutions' ME-GI engine nears 1,000 orders since 2014 debut

16:24

Steerprop to supply propulsion systems for new field support vessel operating off Newfoundland and Labrador​

15:53

Valaris secures two-year contract for drillship VALARIS DS-10 offshore West Africa

15:23

Port Houston reports February cargo dip due to heavy fog

14:43

Jianglong Shipbuilding wins ¥139.89 mln contract for water rescue vessels

14:21

Wärtsilä and Viking Line extend maintenance agreement for M/S Viking Glory​

14:13

ESPO: European ports prepare for growing demand for low-carbon shipping fuels

13:52

Vanguard introduces specialized wind blade shunt trailers in South Africa

13:22

UK’s Avenir LNG shifts Avenir Ascension to bio-LNG starting April 1

12:53

NYK Group becomes one of the world’s largest operators of LPG carriers following acquisition of NYK Energy Ocean

12:31

Taiwan implements stricter vessel inspections amid regional tensions starting March 31, 2025

12:11

Iran seizes two oil tankers in the Persian Gulf on smuggling charges

11:40

Caspian Pipeline Consortium suspends operations at two mooring points following inspection

11:03

South Korea's shipbuilding orderbook surpasses $138 bln, led by LNG and container vessels

10:31

Shell сompletes acquisition of Pavilion Energy

10:12

Yangzi Mitsui Shipbuilding delivers 50,000DWT MR tanker "JAL PRERANA"​

09:07

Equinor's Johan Castberg oil field starts production in Barents Sea​

2025 March 31

18:07

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and Kokuka Sangyo sign agreement for methanol-fueled coastal transport vessel​

17:45

Belgian port workers start targeted strikes over pension reforms

17:27

Zhoushan Ningshing Ship Building & Repairing launches 13,000DWT duplex stainless steel chemical tanker "Shantong"​

15:40

The Netherlands launches the H2ESTIA project to develop the world's first liquid hydrogen-powered cargo ship

15:04

Lloyd's Register approves ammonia dual-fuel system for Trafigura's gas carriers

14:30

GSI secures order from COSCO SHIPPING for 70,000 DWT semi-submersible vessel

14:10

Fincantieri and TUI AG sign MoA for two new Marella cruises ships

13:41

BW LPG agrees to sell two VLGCs to BW LPG India for USD 150 mln

13:07

MIT and maritime industry leaders form consortium to tackle shipping emissions

12:53

Spotbarge unveils bunker insights for real-time global bunker tracking

12:28

PSA International handles record 100.2 mln TEUs in 2024

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news