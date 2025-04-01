  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. MAN Energy Solutions' ME-GI engine nears 1,000 orders since 2014 debut

2025 April 1   17:06

methanol

MAN Energy Solutions' ME-GI engine nears 1,000 orders since 2014 debut

MAN Energy Solutions reports that its MAN B&W dual-fuel ME-GI engine has experienced significant market acceptance since its 2014 introduction, approaching 1,000 orders across various marine segments, according to the company's release.

The container segment leads with over 400 engines ordered, followed by gas and liquid tanker vessels with more than 225 orders, and car and truck carriers exceeding 175 orders.  

Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. (MSC) has notably integrated over 125 ME-GI engines into its fleet, positioning it as the largest operator of this engine type.

Additionally, MSC has shown strong support for MAN Energy Solutions’ Pump Vaporizer Unit (PVU), holding the highest number of contracts for this product.  

Giuseppe Gargiulo, Head of Newbuildings at MSC, stated, "The two-stroke ME-GI provides us with the lowest methane slip, best gas consumption, and an attractive pilot-oil consumption as we navigate towards net zero. We have around 150 dual-fuel vessels on our order book currently to make our fleet the most modern and efficient in the industry. It is thanks to world-class suppliers like MAN Energy Solutions that we have been able to achieve this important energy transition milestone for our fleet."  

Bjarne Foldager, Head of Two-Stroke Business at MAN Energy Solutions, commented, "The ME-GI engine stands out by virtue of its having the lowest methane slip of any engine in the market. We have recently experienced a huge uptake in orders of ME-GI engines and believe the reason is that LNG is a brilliant transition fuel with which to reach the long-term goal of decarbonising shipping. The LNG supply chain is the most mature and a supply of fossil LNG is available in most key ports around the world. As increased quantities of bio- and synthetic LNG become available at commercially viable prices, the ME-GI engine will allow shipowners to progress even further on the decarbonisation pathway and reach net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions. This, coupled with the ME-GI’s market-leading efficiency and technological maturity that have won references in all available market segments, is an achievement we feel justifiably proud of. Every order represents an owner’s trust, which is truly humbling."  

Christian Ludwig, Head of Two-Stroke Sales and Promotion at MAN Energy Solutions, added, "With an installed engine-output power base of more than 25 million kW, the ME-GI plays a leading role in terms of numbers, power and running hours against any dual-fuel, two-stroke engine in the market. Since its introduction – and including its upgrade to the ME-GI Mk II – these engines have formed the backbone of our dual-fuel engine portfolio. Available from 35-bore to 95-bore, these market-leading engines cover most propulsion needs. Even passenger ferries have taken to these engines – and our PVU for that matter – due to their many merits." 

MAN Energy Solutions is a leading provider of advanced engineering solutions for the maritime, energy, and industrial sectors. The company specializes in the development and manufacturing of engines, turbomachinery.​  

Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. (MSC) is a global shipping and logistics conglomerate headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. MSC operates one of the world's largest container shipping fleets.

Topics:

MAN Energy Solutions

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:02

Galveston LNG Bunker Port and Dunmura sign LNG supply agreement for marine fuel

17:30

Rotterdam inaugurates shore power installation at Cruise Port

16:43

ExxonMobil withdraws from Chinese shipyard contracts amid proposed U.S. tariffs

16:24

Steerprop to supply propulsion systems for new field support vessel operating off Newfoundland and Labrador​

15:53

Valaris secures two-year contract for drillship VALARIS DS-10 offshore West Africa

15:23

Port Houston reports February cargo dip due to heavy fog

14:43

Jianglong Shipbuilding wins ¥139.89 mln contract for water rescue vessels

14:21

Wärtsilä and Viking Line extend maintenance agreement for M/S Viking Glory​

14:13

ESPO: European ports prepare for growing demand for low-carbon shipping fuels

13:52

Vanguard introduces specialized wind blade shunt trailers in South Africa

13:22

UK’s Avenir LNG shifts Avenir Ascension to bio-LNG starting April 1

12:53

NYK Group becomes one of the world’s largest operators of LPG carriers following acquisition of NYK Energy Ocean

12:31

Taiwan implements stricter vessel inspections amid regional tensions starting March 31, 2025

12:11

Iran seizes two oil tankers in the Persian Gulf on smuggling charges

11:40

Caspian Pipeline Consortium suspends operations at two mooring points following inspection

11:03

South Korea's shipbuilding orderbook surpasses $138 bln, led by LNG and container vessels

10:31

Shell сompletes acquisition of Pavilion Energy

10:12

Yangzi Mitsui Shipbuilding delivers 50,000DWT MR tanker "JAL PRERANA"​

09:07

Equinor's Johan Castberg oil field starts production in Barents Sea​

2025 March 31

18:07

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and Kokuka Sangyo sign agreement for methanol-fueled coastal transport vessel​

17:45

Belgian port workers start targeted strikes over pension reforms

17:27

Zhoushan Ningshing Ship Building & Repairing launches 13,000DWT duplex stainless steel chemical tanker "Shantong"​

15:40

The Netherlands launches the H2ESTIA project to develop the world's first liquid hydrogen-powered cargo ship

15:04

Lloyd's Register approves ammonia dual-fuel system for Trafigura's gas carriers

14:30

GSI secures order from COSCO SHIPPING for 70,000 DWT semi-submersible vessel

14:10

Fincantieri and TUI AG sign MoA for two new Marella cruises ships

13:41

BW LPG agrees to sell two VLGCs to BW LPG India for USD 150 mln

13:07

MIT and maritime industry leaders form consortium to tackle shipping emissions

12:53

Spotbarge unveils bunker insights for real-time global bunker tracking

12:28

PSA International handles record 100.2 mln TEUs in 2024

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news