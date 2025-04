MAN Energy Solutions' ME-GI engine nears 1,000 orders since 2014 debut

MAN Energy Solutions reports that its MAN B&W dual-fuel ME-GI engine has experienced significant market acceptance since its 2014 introduction, approaching 1,000 orders across various marine segments, according to the company's release.

The container segment leads with over 400 engines ordered, followed by gas and liquid tanker vessels with more than 225 orders, and car and truck carriers exceeding 175 orders.

Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. (MSC) has notably integrated over 125 ME-GI engines into its fleet, positioning it as the largest operator of this engine type.

Additionally, MSC has shown strong support for MAN Energy Solutions’ Pump Vaporizer Unit (PVU), holding the highest number of contracts for this product.

Giuseppe Gargiulo, Head of Newbuildings at MSC, stated, "The two-stroke ME-GI provides us with the lowest methane slip, best gas consumption, and an attractive pilot-oil consumption as we navigate towards net zero. We have around 150 dual-fuel vessels on our order book currently to make our fleet the most modern and efficient in the industry. It is thanks to world-class suppliers like MAN Energy Solutions that we have been able to achieve this important energy transition milestone for our fleet."

Bjarne Foldager, Head of Two-Stroke Business at MAN Energy Solutions, commented, "The ME-GI engine stands out by virtue of its having the lowest methane slip of any engine in the market. We have recently experienced a huge uptake in orders of ME-GI engines and believe the reason is that LNG is a brilliant transition fuel with which to reach the long-term goal of decarbonising shipping. The LNG supply chain is the most mature and a supply of fossil LNG is available in most key ports around the world. As increased quantities of bio- and synthetic LNG become available at commercially viable prices, the ME-GI engine will allow shipowners to progress even further on the decarbonisation pathway and reach net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions. This, coupled with the ME-GI’s market-leading efficiency and technological maturity that have won references in all available market segments, is an achievement we feel justifiably proud of. Every order represents an owner’s trust, which is truly humbling."

Christian Ludwig, Head of Two-Stroke Sales and Promotion at MAN Energy Solutions, added, "With an installed engine-output power base of more than 25 million kW, the ME-GI plays a leading role in terms of numbers, power and running hours against any dual-fuel, two-stroke engine in the market. Since its introduction – and including its upgrade to the ME-GI Mk II – these engines have formed the backbone of our dual-fuel engine portfolio. Available from 35-bore to 95-bore, these market-leading engines cover most propulsion needs. Even passenger ferries have taken to these engines – and our PVU for that matter – due to their many merits."

