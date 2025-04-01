Rotterdam inaugurates shore power installation at Cruise Port

  1. Home
2025 April 1

On March 31, 2025, after a 22-month construction period, the Cruise Port Shore Power installation at Rotterdam's Holland Amerikakade was officially inaugurated by Robert Simons, Alderman for Port & Economy, and Boudewijn Siemons, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, according to the company's release.

The ms AIDAnova became the first cruise ship to utilize this facility in Rotterdam. This development positions Cruise Port Shore Power ahead of European legislation, which mandates shore power usage for all cruise ships in European ports by 2030.  

The installation was constructed by Danish company PowerCon in collaboration with the Port of Rotterdam Authority, the Municipality of Rotterdam, STEDIN, IGUS, and project partners J.P. van Eesteren, Heijmans, Royal HaskoningDHV, and Xylem.

A 230-meter-long cable duct has been integrated into the quay, providing a flexible connection point along its entire length. This design accommodates varying shore power connection locations on different ships. Additionally, a new type of connection vehicle has been introduced, and the system's cooling utilizes water from the river Maas.  

Cruise Port Shore Power anticipates that 75% of cruise ships docking in Rotterdam will connect to shore power within the first year. Utilizing shore power is expected to reduce emissions of CO₂, nitrogen, and particulate matter, and significantly decrease noise levels from docked cruise ships. 

Port of Rotterdam Authority manages and develops the Port of Rotterdam, Europe's largest seaport, facilitating maritime trade and logistics.​

PowerCon is a Danish engineering company specializing in shore power solutions and renewable energy systems for ports and maritime applications.

All news