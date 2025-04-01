Galveston LNG Bunker Port and Dunmura sign LNG supply agreement for marine fuel

Galveston LNG Bunker Port LLC (GLBP) and Dunmura Ltd have entered into a Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from GLBP’s proposed liquefaction project in the Texas City Industrial Complex, located within Galveston Bay, according to the company's release.

Under the terms of the agreement, GLBP will supply LNG to Dunmura on either a free-on-board (FOB) or delivered-ex-ship (DES) basis.

The facility at GLBP will be the first dedicated LNG bunker facility on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Peter Mackey, CEO of Dunmura, commented, “We are delighted to have concluded this agreement with the team at GLBP, the first we have announced since Dunmura’s establishment late last year. This agreement gives our customers access to the largest LNG production market globally. As a company dedicated to the LNG bunkering sector, we see this agreement as a critical first step in building out our LNG supply portfolio globally. The continued adoption of LNG is a key energy transition pathway for shipping, and we are excited to support the acceleration of that transition with our partners at GLBP.”

Jonathan Cook, Director of Galveston LNG Bunker Port and CEO of Pilot LNG, also commented, “We are excited to be working with such an industry veteran like Peter and his team and look forward to supporting their customers with LNG bunker fuel. The signing of this agreement is an important step for our project and highlights the lead that GLBP has in the Houston-Galveston region. We look forward to working with Dunmura and its customers, with LNG bunker deliveries beginning as soon as 2027.”

Founded in 2024, Dunmura Ltd is focused on capitalizing on the growth of LNG as a marine fuel. The company is dedicated to establishing a platform that leads in the supply of physical LNG bunkers and specialized bunker ships. Dunmura aims to support the global fleet transition to LNG-powered vessels, recognizing LNG as a key element in the shipping industry's energy transition.

Galveston LNG Bunker Port is being developed by Pilot LNG, in partnership with Seapath Group, a subsidiary of Libra Group. Located at Shoal Point in Galveston County, Texas, the project aims to serve the Houston-Galveston port complex. GLBP is designed to provide essential infrastructure for the supply of LNG as a marine fuel. Its operations are set to commence in 2027, with the terminal being developed in two phases to handle up to 720,000 gallons of LNG per day.