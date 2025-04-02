STS cranes depart Finland for installation at Copenhagen's Ydre Nordhavn Terminal

Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP) is set to receive two new ship-to-shore (STS) cranes from Konecranes in Finland, according to the company's release.

These cranes will be installed at CMP's new container terminal in Ydre Nordhavn. The first crane is expected to arrive by the end of this week, subject to weather conditions, with the second following a few weeks later.​

Each crane weighs approximately 1,150 tonnes and stands over 77 meters tall, extending to 108 meters with the boom raised. Features include remote control and semi-automatic operation, enhancing the terminal's capabilities.

Following extensive testing, the cranes are scheduled to become operational when the terminal relocates from Levantkaj in the second half of 2025.​

Povl Dolleris Røjkjær Ungar, COO at CMP, stated, "The cranes' journey to Denmark takes about four days, followed by a few days at the quay for securing and preparing for installation on the designated crane tracks at the container terminal. The journey from one of the world’s leading crane suppliers is the culmination of long-term planning and execution in close collaboration between us and Konecranes."​

Simo Mustalammi, Director of STS Cranes at Konecranes, added, "It has been a pleasure to work with CMP throughout this project and now we’re at the delivery stage. We’ll continue to work closely with CMP through the unloading, testing, and commissioning of this first crane and the second that’s coming."​

