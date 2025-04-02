  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Construction of Denmark's new research vessel Dana V to commence in April 2025

2025 April 2   11:13

shipbuilding

Construction of Denmark's new research vessel Dana V to commence in April 2025

The Technical University of Denmark (DTU) has finalized a contract with Spanish shipyard Construcciones Navales P. Freire, S.A. for the construction of the research vessel Dana V, according to the company's release.

The agreement follows an EU tender process in which four shipyards were pre-qualified to submit bids. Construction is scheduled to commence in April 2025, with completion anticipated in autumn 2027.  

Dana V is designed to operate in Arctic icy waters, undertake long-distance oceanic voyages, and navigate with minimal acoustic disturbance.

The vessel will measure 70 meters in length and weigh 2,545 tonnes. Its propulsion system allows switching between engine and battery power to ensure quiet operations, facilitating research with minimal environmental impact.

Additionally, Dana V will utilize biodiesel and battery power, aligning with current maritime sustainability practices.  The vessel will serve as a platform for various research disciplines, including fish stock monitoring, marine ecosystem studies, and geological seabed analysis.

Equipped with modern instruments such as high-precision sonar and trawl monitoring systems, Dana V will accommodate 38 individuals in single and double cabins.  DTU oversees the overall project management, with Danish company OSK Design A/S responsible for technical project management and supervision.

The design phase was executed by the Danish Dana Consortium, comprising Knud E. Hansen A/S and Odense Maritime Technology A/S.  Funding for Dana V includes significant grants from the state's research reserve, along with donations of DKK 50 million each from A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Fond til almene Formaal and Aktieselskabet Dampskibsselskabet Orient's Fond, supplemented by co-financing from DTU. 

Technical University of Denmark (DTU) is a leading technical university renowned for its research and educational programs in engineering and technology. DTU is responsible for managing the Dana V project.​  

Construcciones Navales P. Freire, S.A. is a Spanish shipyard with extensive experience in constructing customized, high-tech vessels designed for complex operations.​  

OSK Design A/S is a Danish company specializing in maritime design and consultancy services, appointed for the technical project management of Dana V.​

Knud E. Hansen A/S is a Danish naval architecture firm involved in the design phase of Dana V, contributing expertise in ship design and marine engineering.​  

Odense Maritime Technology A/S is a Danish company specializing in maritime technology and ship design, part of the Danish Dana Consortium responsible for the design phase of Dana V.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Tallink Grupp agrees to sell passenger ferry Star I to Irish Continental Group

17:20

Kongsberg Maritime secures equipment contract for DOF's new offshore support vessel​

17:00

Elkem, NCL, and MPCC launch low-emission container vessel to enhance European silicon supply chains​

16:40

Crowley to install LNG-fueled microgrid at Isla Grande Terminal in Puerto Rico

16:22

Japanese firms collaborate on 100% renewable energy offshore data center project​

15:46

APMH invest offers to acquire remaining shares in Svitzer in all-cash deal

15:22

Shanghai International Port Group profit up 13% in 2024​

14:45

Port Houston acquires new hybrid RTG cranes and announces new tour vessel

14:23

NYK invests in Taiwanese offshore wind service provider IOVTEC

13:59

AD Ports posts 2024 Annual Report

12:31

Bulgarian port operator invests in new Konecranes ESP.9 cranes

12:01

Stena Line unveils Stena Futuro concept vessel with 20% energy reduction​

11:32

GTT secures order for tank design of two 100,000 m³ Very Large Ethane Carriers​

10:36

Norges Bank Investment Management acquires 49% stake in RWE's offshore wind initiatives

10:01

Westwood Report: EU likely to achieve only 17% of hydrogen project pipeline by 2030

09:27

STS cranes depart Finland for installation at Copenhagen's Ydre Nordhavn Terminal

2025 April 1

18:02

Galveston LNG Bunker Port and Dunmura sign LNG supply agreement for marine fuel

17:30

Rotterdam inaugurates shore power installation at Cruise Port

17:06

MAN Energy Solutions' ME-GI engine nears 1,000 orders since 2014 debut

16:43

ExxonMobil withdraws from Chinese shipyard contracts amid proposed U.S. tariffs

16:24

Steerprop to supply propulsion systems for new field support vessel operating off Newfoundland and Labrador​

15:53

Valaris secures two-year contract for drillship VALARIS DS-10 offshore West Africa

15:23

Port Houston reports February cargo dip due to heavy fog

14:43

Jianglong Shipbuilding wins ¥139.89 mln contract for water rescue vessels

14:21

Wärtsilä and Viking Line extend maintenance agreement for M/S Viking Glory​

14:13

ESPO: European ports prepare for growing demand for low-carbon shipping fuels

13:52

Vanguard introduces specialized wind blade shunt trailers in South Africa

13:22

UK’s Avenir LNG shifts Avenir Ascension to bio-LNG starting April 1

12:53

NYK Group becomes one of the world’s largest operators of LPG carriers following acquisition of NYK Energy Ocean

12:31

Taiwan implements stricter vessel inspections amid regional tensions starting March 31, 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news