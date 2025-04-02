Construction of Denmark's new research vessel Dana V to commence in April 2025

The Technical University of Denmark (DTU) has finalized a contract with Spanish shipyard Construcciones Navales P. Freire, S.A. for the construction of the research vessel Dana V, according to the company's release.

The agreement follows an EU tender process in which four shipyards were pre-qualified to submit bids. Construction is scheduled to commence in April 2025, with completion anticipated in autumn 2027.

Dana V is designed to operate in Arctic icy waters, undertake long-distance oceanic voyages, and navigate with minimal acoustic disturbance.

The vessel will measure 70 meters in length and weigh 2,545 tonnes. Its propulsion system allows switching between engine and battery power to ensure quiet operations, facilitating research with minimal environmental impact.

Additionally, Dana V will utilize biodiesel and battery power, aligning with current maritime sustainability practices. The vessel will serve as a platform for various research disciplines, including fish stock monitoring, marine ecosystem studies, and geological seabed analysis.

Equipped with modern instruments such as high-precision sonar and trawl monitoring systems, Dana V will accommodate 38 individuals in single and double cabins. DTU oversees the overall project management, with Danish company OSK Design A/S responsible for technical project management and supervision.

The design phase was executed by the Danish Dana Consortium, comprising Knud E. Hansen A/S and Odense Maritime Technology A/S. Funding for Dana V includes significant grants from the state's research reserve, along with donations of DKK 50 million each from A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Fond til almene Formaal and Aktieselskabet Dampskibsselskabet Orient's Fond, supplemented by co-financing from DTU.

