  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Stena Line unveils Stena Futuro concept vessel with 20% energy reduction​

2025 April 2   12:01

shipbuilding

Stena Line unveils Stena Futuro concept vessel with 20% energy reduction​

Stena Line has introduced the Stena Futuro, a 240-meter-long RoRo vessel designed for the transport of semi-trailers and cars, according to the company's release.

The vessel aims to reduce energy usage by 20% or more through optimized design and the incorporation of new technologies. This initiative aligns with Stena Line's objective to decrease CO₂ emissions by 30% by 2030.​  

The Stena Futuro features an optimized hull and superstructure to maximize cargo space efficiency while maintaining low weight and enhanced hydro- and aerodynamics to achieve reduced fuel consumption.

The vessel will be equipped with hybrid propulsion systems, including batteries and engines capable of operating on multiple fuels. The battery system enables partial operation on electricity, particularly during port maneuvers, and solar panels will contribute to the ship's electricity needs.​  

Additional technologies include an air lubrication system that releases small air bubbles beneath the waterline to reduce friction between the vessel and water, and a waste heat recovery system that repurposes exhaust gases for onboard heating and supports electric power generation.​  

The concept also incorporates four 40-meter-tall retractable wing sails. Tests conducted in collaboration with the Swedish research institute RISE demonstrated that these sails could potentially achieve up to 15% fuel savings.

The tests also confirmed that the vessel meets all requirements for stability and maneuverability under various conditions.​  

Stena Line is a Swedish ferry company operating 40 vessels across 20 routes in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, providing freight and passenger services.​

RISE (Research Institutes of Sweden) is a Swedish state-owned research institute that collaborates with industry, academia, and the public sector to drive innovation and sustainable development.

Topics:

Stena Line

shipbuilding

RORO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Tallink Grupp agrees to sell passenger ferry Star I to Irish Continental Group

17:20

Kongsberg Maritime secures equipment contract for DOF's new offshore support vessel​

17:00

Elkem, NCL, and MPCC launch low-emission container vessel to enhance European silicon supply chains​

16:40

Crowley to install LNG-fueled microgrid at Isla Grande Terminal in Puerto Rico

16:22

Japanese firms collaborate on 100% renewable energy offshore data center project​

15:46

APMH invest offers to acquire remaining shares in Svitzer in all-cash deal

15:22

Shanghai International Port Group profit up 13% in 2024​

14:45

Port Houston acquires new hybrid RTG cranes and announces new tour vessel

14:23

NYK invests in Taiwanese offshore wind service provider IOVTEC

13:59

AD Ports posts 2024 Annual Report

12:31

Bulgarian port operator invests in new Konecranes ESP.9 cranes

11:32

GTT secures order for tank design of two 100,000 m³ Very Large Ethane Carriers​

11:13

Construction of Denmark's new research vessel Dana V to commence in April 2025

10:36

Norges Bank Investment Management acquires 49% stake in RWE's offshore wind initiatives

10:01

Westwood Report: EU likely to achieve only 17% of hydrogen project pipeline by 2030

09:27

STS cranes depart Finland for installation at Copenhagen's Ydre Nordhavn Terminal

2025 April 1

18:02

Galveston LNG Bunker Port and Dunmura sign LNG supply agreement for marine fuel

17:30

Rotterdam inaugurates shore power installation at Cruise Port

17:06

MAN Energy Solutions' ME-GI engine nears 1,000 orders since 2014 debut

16:43

ExxonMobil withdraws from Chinese shipyard contracts amid proposed U.S. tariffs

16:24

Steerprop to supply propulsion systems for new field support vessel operating off Newfoundland and Labrador​

15:53

Valaris secures two-year contract for drillship VALARIS DS-10 offshore West Africa

15:23

Port Houston reports February cargo dip due to heavy fog

14:43

Jianglong Shipbuilding wins ¥139.89 mln contract for water rescue vessels

14:21

Wärtsilä and Viking Line extend maintenance agreement for M/S Viking Glory​

14:13

ESPO: European ports prepare for growing demand for low-carbon shipping fuels

13:52

Vanguard introduces specialized wind blade shunt trailers in South Africa

13:22

UK’s Avenir LNG shifts Avenir Ascension to bio-LNG starting April 1

12:53

NYK Group becomes one of the world’s largest operators of LPG carriers following acquisition of NYK Energy Ocean

12:31

Taiwan implements stricter vessel inspections amid regional tensions starting March 31, 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news