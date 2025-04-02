Stena Line unveils Stena Futuro concept vessel with 20% energy reduction​

Stena Line has introduced the Stena Futuro, a 240-meter-long RoRo vessel designed for the transport of semi-trailers and cars, according to the company's release.

The vessel aims to reduce energy usage by 20% or more through optimized design and the incorporation of new technologies. This initiative aligns with Stena Line's objective to decrease CO₂ emissions by 30% by 2030.​

The Stena Futuro features an optimized hull and superstructure to maximize cargo space efficiency while maintaining low weight and enhanced hydro- and aerodynamics to achieve reduced fuel consumption.

The vessel will be equipped with hybrid propulsion systems, including batteries and engines capable of operating on multiple fuels. The battery system enables partial operation on electricity, particularly during port maneuvers, and solar panels will contribute to the ship's electricity needs.​

Additional technologies include an air lubrication system that releases small air bubbles beneath the waterline to reduce friction between the vessel and water, and a waste heat recovery system that repurposes exhaust gases for onboard heating and supports electric power generation.​

The concept also incorporates four 40-meter-tall retractable wing sails. Tests conducted in collaboration with the Swedish research institute RISE demonstrated that these sails could potentially achieve up to 15% fuel savings.

The tests also confirmed that the vessel meets all requirements for stability and maneuverability under various conditions.​

Stena Line is a Swedish ferry company operating 40 vessels across 20 routes in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, providing freight and passenger services.​

RISE (Research Institutes of Sweden) is a Swedish state-owned research institute that collaborates with industry, academia, and the public sector to drive innovation and sustainable development.