Bulgarian port operator invests in new Konecranes ESP.9 cranes

BMF Port Burgas AD (BMF), a major Bulgarian port operator, has ordered two Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald ESP.9 Mobile Harbor Cranes, according to the company's release.

The order was recorded in the first quarter of 2025, with delivery anticipated in the fourth quarter of the same year.​

BMF and Konecranes have collaborated for 12 years, beginning with BMF's acquisition of four pre-owned Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes. In 2016, two of these cranes were retrofitted with external power supplies to reduce emissions and operating costs, a modification extended to the remaining two cranes in 2021.​

The new ESP.9 cranes each have a lifting capacity of 150 tonnes, aiming to enhance the terminal's handling performance. Continuing its electrification strategy, BMF has chosen to equip both cranes with external power supplies from the outset.​

BMF Port Burgas is expanding its equipment fleet to support growth in freight volumes. The operator has developed a new deep-water berth at its Burgas West Terminal, increasing capacity for larger vessels and heavier cargo. This investment reinforces BMF’s position as a key logistics provider for the Black Sea region.​

Andreas Czwalinna, Regional Sales Manager at Konecranes Port Solutions, commented, "BMF’s journey from operating pre-owned cranes to investing in the latest Generation 6 models is a great example of successful growth with Konecranes. We are proud to have supported them for more than a decade, always finding the right handling and drive solutions for their needs."​

BMF Port Burgas AD (BMF) is one of Bulgaria's largest private port operators, managing Port Terminal Burgas East II and Port Terminal Burgas West. The terminals handle various cargo types, including bulk, liquid, general, project, Ro-Ro, and containers.​

Konecranes is a global leader in material handling solutions, serving a broad range of customers across multiple industries. With approximately 16,800 professionals in over 50 countries, the company reported group sales of EUR 4.2 billion in 2024. Konecranes shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki under the symbol KCR.