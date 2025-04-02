AD Ports posts 2024 Annual Report

AD Ports Group, a global trade, transport, industry, and logistics facilitator, has published its 2024 Annual Report, detailing significant financial growth.

The Group reported revenues of AED 17.29 billion and an EBITDA of AED 4.51 billion, marking increases of 48% and 69% respectively from 2023.

In 2024, AD Ports Group consolidated acquisitions of Noatum, a global logistics company, and Global Feeder Shipping (GFS), a Dubai-based regional container feeder shipping company.

The Group also secured terminal concessions and intermodal facilities in Egypt, Pakistan, Angola, Tanzania, and Georgia.

The inauguration of CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, a collaboration with CMA CGM Group, expanded the port’s capacity by 23%.

Additionally, the Group restructured its global operations under three brands: Noatum Ports, Noatum Maritime, and Noatum Logistics.

Khalifa Port was ranked 19th among the world's largest container ports by Drewry International.

Established in 2006, AD Ports Group is the developer and regulator of ports and related infrastructure in Abu Dhabi. It operates five integrated business clusters: Digital, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Logistics, Maritime, and Ports. The Group manages multiple subsidiaries, including Maqta Gateway and KEZAD Group. ​

Acquired by AD Ports Group in 2023, Noatum is a multinational company specializing in transport, comprehensive logistics, and port operations services. It operates a network of over 90 offices across more than 25 countries. ​

Global Feeder Shipping (GFS) is a Dubai-based regional container feeder shipping company. Its acquisition by AD Ports Group in 2024 enhanced the Group's feeder services in the region.​