  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. NYK invests in Taiwanese offshore wind service provider IOVTEC

2025 April 2   14:23

offshore

NYK invests in Taiwanese offshore wind service provider IOVTEC

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) invested in IOVTEC Co., Ltd. (IOVTEC), a Taiwanese offshore wind integrated service company, through the subscription of newly issued stock shares, according to the company's release.

IOVTEC and its subsidiaries, collectively known as the IOG Group, offer comprehensive services for offshore wind projects in Taiwan and across Asia.

Their offerings encompass marine surveys, construction support, vessel chartering, management and repair, talent cultivation, and the operation and maintenance of offshore wind farms, covering the entire wind-farm life cycle from initial site investigation through construction and long-term operation.  

Since 2014, IOVTEC has played a significant role in Taiwan’s offshore wind industry, a leading market in Asia.

NYK engages in offshore wind power projects by leveraging its expertise in ocean shipping and collaborations with overseas and local partners through initiatives such as crew transfer vessel (CTV) operations and a training center for offshore wind farm operators and seafarers.  

Through this investment, NYK and IOVTEC aim to contribute to the development of Japan’s offshore wind power industry by utilizing their combined knowledge, experience, and networks. They also plan to strengthen their position in the Taiwanese market and expand offshore wind power-related projects in the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan. 

Established in 1885, NYK is a Tokyo-based global logistics company specializing in various forms of marine transportation, including global logistics and bulk energy transport. The company operates one of the world's largest transportation networks, managing a diverse fleet of car carriers, container carriers, and energy carriers. ​

Founded in July 2013 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, IOVTEC is an offshore wind integrated service company. Along with its subsidiaries, known as the IOG Group, IOVTEC provides a range of services for offshore wind projects, including marine surveys, construction support, vessel chartering, management and repair, talent cultivation, and the operation and maintenance of offshore wind farms.

Topics:

offshore

wind farms

NYK

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Tallink Grupp agrees to sell passenger ferry Star I to Irish Continental Group

17:20

Kongsberg Maritime secures equipment contract for DOF's new offshore support vessel​

17:00

Elkem, NCL, and MPCC launch low-emission container vessel to enhance European silicon supply chains​

16:40

Crowley to install LNG-fueled microgrid at Isla Grande Terminal in Puerto Rico

16:22

Japanese firms collaborate on 100% renewable energy offshore data center project​

15:46

APMH invest offers to acquire remaining shares in Svitzer in all-cash deal

15:22

Shanghai International Port Group profit up 13% in 2024​

14:45

Port Houston acquires new hybrid RTG cranes and announces new tour vessel

13:59

AD Ports posts 2024 Annual Report

12:31

Bulgarian port operator invests in new Konecranes ESP.9 cranes

12:01

Stena Line unveils Stena Futuro concept vessel with 20% energy reduction​

11:32

GTT secures order for tank design of two 100,000 m³ Very Large Ethane Carriers​

11:13

Construction of Denmark's new research vessel Dana V to commence in April 2025

10:36

Norges Bank Investment Management acquires 49% stake in RWE's offshore wind initiatives

10:01

Westwood Report: EU likely to achieve only 17% of hydrogen project pipeline by 2030

09:27

STS cranes depart Finland for installation at Copenhagen's Ydre Nordhavn Terminal

2025 April 1

18:02

Galveston LNG Bunker Port and Dunmura sign LNG supply agreement for marine fuel

17:30

Rotterdam inaugurates shore power installation at Cruise Port

17:06

MAN Energy Solutions' ME-GI engine nears 1,000 orders since 2014 debut

16:43

ExxonMobil withdraws from Chinese shipyard contracts amid proposed U.S. tariffs

16:24

Steerprop to supply propulsion systems for new field support vessel operating off Newfoundland and Labrador​

15:53

Valaris secures two-year contract for drillship VALARIS DS-10 offshore West Africa

15:23

Port Houston reports February cargo dip due to heavy fog

14:43

Jianglong Shipbuilding wins ¥139.89 mln contract for water rescue vessels

14:21

Wärtsilä and Viking Line extend maintenance agreement for M/S Viking Glory​

14:13

ESPO: European ports prepare for growing demand for low-carbon shipping fuels

13:52

Vanguard introduces specialized wind blade shunt trailers in South Africa

13:22

UK’s Avenir LNG shifts Avenir Ascension to bio-LNG starting April 1

12:53

NYK Group becomes one of the world’s largest operators of LPG carriers following acquisition of NYK Energy Ocean

12:31

Taiwan implements stricter vessel inspections amid regional tensions starting March 31, 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news