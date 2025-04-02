Port Houston acquires new hybrid RTG cranes and announces new tour vessel

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority convened for its regular monthly meeting, during which several key developments were addressed.​

The Commission approved a contract with Konecranes Finland Corporation for the acquisition of 16 hybrid rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes designated for the Bayport Container Terminal.

These cranes represent Port Houston's inaugural "one-over-six" container stacking units, elevating the port's hybrid fleet to a total of 46 units.

This procurement aligns with Port Houston's sustainability objectives and marks the port's second-largest crane purchase to date, aiming to optimize terminal space utilization.​

Additionally, the Commission sanctioned a contract with Breaux Brothers Enterprises, Inc. for the construction of a new electric/diesel hybrid vessel intended for public tours of the Houston Ship Channel. This vessel will replace the M/V Sam Houston, which has been in service for 67 years and annually accommodates approximately 30,000 visitors.

The forthcoming ADA-compliant vessel is designed to enhance accessibility for guests with restricted mobility and bolster maritime education outreach. The construction is projected to span 12 to 14 months.​

In the realm of infrastructure expansion, staff reported the recent bid opening for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' construction of the Beltway 8 Dredged Material Placement Area, with work anticipated to commence in May.

Furthermore, in March, Port Houston submitted a letter of intent to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to collaborate on a feasibility study authorized by the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) 2024 for Project 12, the next proposed deepening project for the Houston Ship Channel.​

Port Houston has been actively engaging with legislative bodies to advocate for infrastructure funding and other proposals. During the recent Ports Day in Austin, Port Houston, along with 22 other Texas seaports of the Texas Ports Association (TPA), participated in discussions with port champions Senator Carol Alvarado and Representative Mary Ann Perez.​

For over a century, Port Houston has managed the public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the region's largest breakbulk facility and two of the nation's most efficient container terminals. The Houston Ship Channel complex, encompassing over 200 private and eight public terminals, stands as the US largest port for waterborne tonnage.

Konecranes is a global leader in material handling solutions, serving a diverse range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports, and terminals. The company offers productivity-enhancing lifting solutions and services for various lifting equipment.

Breaux Brothers Enterprises is a shipbuilding company specializing in the construction of various vessels, including crew boats, supply boats, and other specialized marine vessels.