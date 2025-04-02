Shanghai International Port Group profit up 13% in 2024​

Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) reported a revenue of RMB38.12 billion for 2024, marking a 1.5% increase year-on-year, and a net profit of RMB14.95 billion, up 13.3% from the previous year.

The Port of Shanghai handled 51.51 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2024, a 4.8% rise compared to 2023, maintaining its position as the world's busiest container port for the 15th consecutive year. Bulk cargo throughput reached 87.31 million tonnes, reflecting a 2.7% year-on-year growth.​

The Yangshan Deep Water Port, a core component of SIPG, processed 26 million TEUs, accounting for 50.5% of the group's total container volume. Additionally, roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) throughput increased by 18.9% to 3.63 million vehicle units.​ SIPG attributed this growth to the continued economic expansion in the Yangtze River Delta region and its hinterland, which bolstered cargo throughput, particularly in container volumes.

The company emphasized that 2024 was a pivotal year for achieving the objectives outlined in its 14th Five-Year Plan, focusing on strategic leadership, innovation-driven growth, and operational excellence.​

Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) is the exclusive operator of all public terminals in the Port of Shanghai, overseeing the management and operation of the world's busiest container port.