Japanese firms collaborate on 100% renewable energy offshore data center project​

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line), NTT FACILITIES, INC., Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation, MUFG Bank, Ltd., and the City of Yokohama entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to conduct a demonstration project for an offshore floating green data center, according to NYK's release.

This initiative aims to utilize a mini-float (25 meters by 80 meters) installed off Osanbashi Pier in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, to test a container-type data center powered entirely by renewable energy generated from solar power and battery storage systems.

The demonstration is scheduled to commence in autumn 2025.

The project seeks to assess the equipment's resistance to salt damage and operational stability in an offshore environment, with the broader objective of exploring further developments in Yokohama's waterfront and sea areas.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line), established in 1885, is a global logistics enterprise specializing in various forms of marine transportation, including global logistics and bulk energy transport. The company operates one of the world's largest transportation networks, with a diverse fleet comprising car carriers, container vessels, and energy carriers.

With over a century of experience in designing, constructing, and maintaining telecommunications buildings, NTT FACILITIES has played a pivotal role in the development of large-scale data centers, primarily in Japan, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has been instrumental in approximately 70% of data center constructions in Japan, based on projects completed between 2023 and 2025.

Engaged in wind and solar power generation for over three decades, Eurus Energy Holdings is Japan's leading renewable energy company in terms of total capacity. The company focuses on effectively utilizing offshore wind power, a promising renewable energy source in Japan, to promote carbon-neutral data centers and contribute to sustainable digital infrastructure.​

A subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), MUFG Bank is dedicated to empowering a sustainable future. The bank leverages its financial expertise and extensive network to explore co-creation opportunities for next-generation data center businesses and considers providing financial support for related ventures.​