  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Japanese firms collaborate on 100% renewable energy offshore data center project​

2025 April 2   16:22

offshore

Japanese firms collaborate on 100% renewable energy offshore data center project​

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line), NTT FACILITIES, INC., Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation, MUFG Bank, Ltd., and the City of Yokohama entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to conduct a demonstration project for an offshore floating green data center, according to NYK's release.

This initiative aims to utilize a mini-float (25 meters by 80 meters) installed off Osanbashi Pier in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, to test a container-type data center powered entirely by renewable energy generated from solar power and battery storage systems.

The demonstration is scheduled to commence in autumn 2025.

The project seeks to assess the equipment's resistance to salt damage and operational stability in an offshore environment, with the broader objective of exploring further developments in Yokohama's waterfront and sea areas.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line), established in 1885, is a global logistics enterprise specializing in various forms of marine transportation, including global logistics and bulk energy transport. The company operates one of the world's largest transportation networks, with a diverse fleet comprising car carriers, container vessels, and energy carriers.

With over a century of experience in designing, constructing, and maintaining telecommunications buildings, NTT FACILITIES has played a pivotal role in the development of large-scale data centers, primarily in Japan, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has been instrumental in approximately 70% of data center constructions in Japan, based on projects completed between 2023 and 2025. 

Engaged in wind and solar power generation for over three decades, Eurus Energy Holdings is Japan's leading renewable energy company in terms of total capacity. The company focuses on effectively utilizing offshore wind power, a promising renewable energy source in Japan, to promote carbon-neutral data centers and contribute to sustainable digital infrastructure.​ 

A subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), MUFG Bank is dedicated to empowering a sustainable future. The bank leverages its financial expertise and extensive network to explore co-creation opportunities for next-generation data center businesses and considers providing financial support for related ventures.​ 

Topics:

digitalisation

NYK

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Tallink Grupp agrees to sell passenger ferry Star I to Irish Continental Group

17:20

Kongsberg Maritime secures equipment contract for DOF's new offshore support vessel​

17:00

Elkem, NCL, and MPCC launch low-emission container vessel to enhance European silicon supply chains​

16:40

Crowley to install LNG-fueled microgrid at Isla Grande Terminal in Puerto Rico

15:46

APMH invest offers to acquire remaining shares in Svitzer in all-cash deal

15:22

Shanghai International Port Group profit up 13% in 2024​

14:45

Port Houston acquires new hybrid RTG cranes and announces new tour vessel

14:23

NYK invests in Taiwanese offshore wind service provider IOVTEC

13:59

AD Ports posts 2024 Annual Report

12:31

Bulgarian port operator invests in new Konecranes ESP.9 cranes

12:01

Stena Line unveils Stena Futuro concept vessel with 20% energy reduction​

11:32

GTT secures order for tank design of two 100,000 m³ Very Large Ethane Carriers​

11:13

Construction of Denmark's new research vessel Dana V to commence in April 2025

10:36

Norges Bank Investment Management acquires 49% stake in RWE's offshore wind initiatives

10:01

Westwood Report: EU likely to achieve only 17% of hydrogen project pipeline by 2030

09:27

STS cranes depart Finland for installation at Copenhagen's Ydre Nordhavn Terminal

2025 April 1

18:02

Galveston LNG Bunker Port and Dunmura sign LNG supply agreement for marine fuel

17:30

Rotterdam inaugurates shore power installation at Cruise Port

17:06

MAN Energy Solutions' ME-GI engine nears 1,000 orders since 2014 debut

16:43

ExxonMobil withdraws from Chinese shipyard contracts amid proposed U.S. tariffs

16:24

Steerprop to supply propulsion systems for new field support vessel operating off Newfoundland and Labrador​

15:53

Valaris secures two-year contract for drillship VALARIS DS-10 offshore West Africa

15:23

Port Houston reports February cargo dip due to heavy fog

14:43

Jianglong Shipbuilding wins ¥139.89 mln contract for water rescue vessels

14:21

Wärtsilä and Viking Line extend maintenance agreement for M/S Viking Glory​

14:13

ESPO: European ports prepare for growing demand for low-carbon shipping fuels

13:52

Vanguard introduces specialized wind blade shunt trailers in South Africa

13:22

UK’s Avenir LNG shifts Avenir Ascension to bio-LNG starting April 1

12:53

NYK Group becomes one of the world’s largest operators of LPG carriers following acquisition of NYK Energy Ocean

12:31

Taiwan implements stricter vessel inspections amid regional tensions starting March 31, 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news