Elkem, NCL, and MPCC launch low-emission container vessel to enhance European silicon supply chains​

North Sea Container Line AS (NCL), in partnership with Elkem ASA and MPC Container Ships ASA (MPCC), has commenced operations of the container feeder vessel NCL VESTLAND, according to Elkem's release.

This vessel will service routes between Western, Central, and Northern Norway and Rotterdam.

NCL VESTLAND is the first of two MPCC-owned ships, chartered by NCL and commissioned by Elkem, aimed at enhancing the transportation efficiency of Norwegian goods and critical metals to European and international markets.

Both NCL VESTLAND and its counterpart, NCL NORDLAND, are the inaugural vessels in Norway to operate on bio-methanol.

Designed by NCL with support from the NOx Fund and Norwegian Enova, these ships are intended to reduce energy consumption and emissions. Elkem holds a 40% ownership stake in NCL.

The vessel design offers a significant increase in freight capacity and a 63% reduction in energy consumption per TEU per nautical mile compared to the existing fleet.

The two ships are set to replace three conventional container ships, thereby increasing total capacity and traffic stability while substantially reducing overall emissions.

Equipped for dual-fuel utilization—conventional fuel and bio-methanol—the vessels are positioned to support future net-zero objectives.

NCL has entered into an agreement with Equinor for the sourcing of bio-methanol, with bunkering operations in Norway.

This arrangement enables NCL VESTLAND and NCL NORDLAND to transport carbon-neutral TEUs from the onset of their operations.

Morten Viga, CFO of Elkem, stated, "These state-of-the-art vessels will play a significant role in transporting Norwegian goods and strategic silicon metals and materials to the continent, cementing Norway’s position as an important and reliable supplier of critical inputs for European industries."

Bente Hetland, Managing Director of NCL, commented, "We in NCL are continuously working to make sea freight safer, more efficient and more environmentally friendly. The ships will boost a significant amount of innovation and energy saving measures. A key point for us is making it cost-effective for customers, so that we make green freight the preferred choice."

Constantin Baack, CEO of MPCC, added, "Together with our partners NCL and Elkem, this project allows us to set up a green transportation corridor in Northern Europe, whilst allowing us to make the right move towards a further decarbonisation of the fleet. It also demonstrates that we can meet ambitious environmental goals by joining forces with like-minded partners. We are excited to facilitate a green container shipping supply chain along the Norwegian coastline."

NCL VESTLAND is currently operating between Stokmarknes and Europe, with port calls at key industry hubs such as Salten, Mo i Rana, Orkanger, Ålesund, and Bremanger. This facilitates larger weekly shipments of Elkem’s silicon products to European customers in sectors including automotive manufacturing, construction, renewable energy, and the defense industry.

The project received NOK 13.7 million in funding from Enova, a state enterprise under the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment, and NOK 60 million from the NOx Fund, aimed at reducing emissions within the Norwegian business sector.

Elkem and NCL plan to gradually increase the proportion of bio-methanol used as the market for green shipping fuels matures.

The vessels are also equipped with 250 kWh battery packs and shore power connections, aligning with goals for a carbon- and emission-free future at sea.

Safety and operational efficiency are central to the vessel design, featuring an "Open Top" configuration that minimizes the need for crew on deck. Electric cranes on deck enhance efficiency during port operations, reducing reliance on onshore infrastructure.

North Sea Container Line AS (NCL), established in 1994 and headquartered in Haugesund, Norway, is a leading container shipping company specializing in intra-European trade. The company operates a fleet of container vessels and offers a comprehensive range of logistic services. The company has three zero-emission vessels on order, including methanol and ammonia-powered container ships. The NCL Group comprises seven entities in Norway and Lithuania, with an annual revenue of NOK 1 billion.​

MPC Container Ships ASA (MPCC), based in Oslo, Norway, is a container tonnage provider focusing on small to mid-size container ships. The company's primary activity involves owning and operating a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes on fixed-rate charters. MPCC is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker code "MPCC."​

Founded in 1904, Elkem is a global leader in advanced silicon-based materials. The company develops silicones, silicon products, and carbon solutions by integrating natural raw materials, renewable energy, and human ingenuity. Elkem's products support innovations in electric mobility, digital communications, health and personal care, and sustainable urban development. With a workforce of over 7,200 employees, Elkem reported an operating income of NOK 33 billion in 2024. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker "ELK" and is included in the ESG Index.