Kongsberg Maritime secures equipment contract for DOF's new offshore support vessel​

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract to supply an integrated equipment package for a new Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) being constructed for shipowner DOF, according to the company's release.

The 110-meter OSV, designed by MMC Ship Design and under construction at CRIST shipyard in Gdynia, Poland, will have the capacity to accommodate 164 personnel.

The vessel is intended for operations offshore Newfoundland, an area recognized for its challenging environmental conditions.

Kongsberg Maritime's scope of supply includes the DC main switchboard, battery hybrid system, main power generator, thruster induction motor, and distribution transformer.

A notable feature is the DC electrical system, offering advantages over traditional AC systems such as enhanced energy efficiency, reduced space and weight requirements, improved power quality, and better dynamic response.

These attributes make DC systems increasingly preferred for modern offshore vessels emphasizing energy efficiency and advanced operational capabilities.

The battery-hybrid propulsion system will incorporate two 1MWh battery packs, complemented by the DC electrical system to ensure optimal operational efficiency.

These technological integrations are projected to achieve fuel savings of up to 35% compared to similar vessels.

Additionally, DOF has selected Kongsberg Maritime to provide navigation, automation, and control systems, including the K-Pos Dynamic Positioning system (DP-3), to support its offshore operations.

A subsidiary of Kongsberg Gruppen, Kongsberg Maritime is a global provider of advanced marine technology solutions. The company offers systems for positioning, navigation, automation, and propulsion to various marine sectors, including offshore, merchant, and naval industries.​

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Norway, DOF Group ASA is an integrated offshore services provider. The company offers a wide spectrum of services, including project management, engineering, survey, remote intervention, diving operations, ROV services, and vessel operations. As of March 31, 2023, DOF operates a fleet of over 50 offshore vessels, comprising platform supply vessels, anchor handling tug supply vessels, and construction support vessels. The company maintains global operations with offices in the UK, USA, Singapore, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, Angola, and Australia. ​

Specializing in ship design and marine consultancy, MMC Ship Design provides services for various vessel types, including offshore support vessels, fishing vessels, and specialized ships.

Located in Gdynia, Poland, CRIST Shipyard is a prominent European shipbuilding facility. The shipyard specializes in constructing complex vessels and maritime structures, including offshore support vessels, ferries, and jack-up platforms.