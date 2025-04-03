Konecranes acquires Spanish crane specialist Polipastos y Instalaciones MEG S.L.

Konecranes has acquired Polipastos y Instalaciones MEG S.L. (PIMEG), a crane sales and service specialist based in Sabadell, Spain, according to the company's release.

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. Founded in 2008, PIMEG employs 23 individuals and focuses on the sales, service, inspections, preventive maintenance, repairs, modernizations, and spare parts procurement of crane systems in Sabadell, Catalonia.

Roger Faja, Director of Industrial Service and Equipment South-West EMEA at Konecranes, stated, "The acquisition strengthens Konecranes' presence in Catalonia and Spain, and ensures that the in-depth knowledge and expertise of PIMEG's team remain accessible to customers. We look forward to delivering cranes in the market with Konecranes components and bringing our maintenance services for all types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists."

Eusebio León Muñoz, previous Managing Director of PIMEG, commented, "Together with Konecranes, our entire team can continue their work and expand the business in a future-oriented and secure manner."

A global leader in material handling solutions, Konecranes serves a broad range of customers across multiple industries. With approximately 16,800 professionals in over 50 countries, the company reported group sales totaling EUR 4.2 billion in 2024. Konecranes shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki under the symbol KCR.​

Polipastos y Instalaciones MEG S.L. (PIMEG), established in 2008 and based in Sabadell, Spain, specializes in the sales, service, inspections, preventive maintenance, repairs, modernizations, and spare parts procurement of crane systems.