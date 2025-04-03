"K" Line's new President & CEO outlines vision in first speech​

On April 1, 2025, Takenori Igarashi, Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" Line), delivered his inaugural address at the company's head office, according to the company's release.

Igarashi highlighted the rapid changes in the business environment, including advancements in environmental technologies aimed at decarbonization, the widespread adoption of digital transformation tools such as generative AI, and global challenges related to human resource shortages and cross-industry collaboration.

He also addressed geopolitical uncertainties in regions like the Middle East and Ukraine, noting increased unpredictability in global energy and trade policies following the U.S. presidential inauguration in January.

Igarashi pointed to potential impacts on the pace of decarbonization efforts, supply chains, and transportation demand due to measures like increased customs tariffs and port entry fees targeting specific countries and products.

Despite these challenges, Igarashi acknowledged the progress made under former President Yukikazu Myochin's leadership, particularly the steady advancement of the five-year medium-term management plan announced in May 2022.

The plan focuses on strengthening the earnings base of core businesses by leveraging changes such as decarbonization as business opportunities.

In the Coal & Iron Ore Carrier Business, "K" Line aims to reinforce relationships with customers in Japan, South Korea, China, India, and the Middle East by emphasizing customer-oriented and environmental sales strategies.

The Car Carrier Business is focused on reorganizing its route network, introducing environmentally friendly vessels, and increasing High & Heavy cargo volumes to meet customer needs.

The LNG Carrier Business plans to expand its fleet from 46 to 65 vessels by fiscal 2026, targeting markets in Southeast Asia and India alongside existing ones in Japan, South Korea, China, and Europe.

New business initiatives are also progressing, including the Northern Lights Project in Norway for liquefied CO2 transportation, set to commence full-scale operations this year with ship management for three vessels.

Additionally, a Japanese geological survey ship was launched in September of the previous year to support offshore wind power generation.

Established in 1919, "K" Line is a Tokyo-based global shipping company offering a diverse range of marine transportation services, including dry bulk carriers, car carriers, LNG carriers, and container ships. The company has a significant presence in international shipping and logistics, focusing on environmental sustainability and technological innovation.