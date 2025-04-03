Equipmake and CorPower Ocean partner for £650,000 technology development agreement

Equipmake, a UK-based company specializing in electrification solutions, announced the signing of a £650,000 technology development agreement with CorPower Ocean AB, a developer of wave energy technology, according to the company's release.

Under the terms of the agreement, Equipmake will design and develop a generator and SiC (silicon carbide) inverter system tailored to CorPower Ocean’s advanced wave energy systems.

The collaboration aims to support CorPower Ocean’s goal of accelerating the commercialisation of its wave energy technology, with the ambition to achieve large-scale production within five years.

CorPower Ocean is known for its 'CorPack' wave energy clusters, which serve as modular building blocks for large-scale wave farms capable of producing up to gigawatt-scale power.

The system harvests electricity from wave energy converters, which are connected to a central hub, delivering grid-quality electricity via standard electrical connections commonly used in offshore wind projects.

Equipmake’s role in the partnership will leverage its expertise in advanced electric motors, inverters, and zero-emission electric drivetrains, which will enhance the performance and scalability of CorPower Ocean's technology.

The agreement also represents a strategic move for Equipmake into the growing renewable energy sector, where its electrification technologies can be applied to support CorPower Ocean’s vision of clean energy generation.

"This agreement highlights Equipmake’s ability to deliver high-performance electrification solutions for innovative industries," said Ian Foley, CEO of Equipmake. "Ocean energy holds significant promise as a sustainable power source, and we are pleased to support CorPower Ocean’s transformative wave energy technology."

Patrik Möller, CEO of CorPower Ocean, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This partnership with Equipmake represents a major step forward in the development of our next-generation generator and SiC inverter, further enhancing the scalability and performance of our wave energy systems."

Equipmake is a UK-based industrial technology company that specializes in the development and production of advanced electrification products. The company focuses on high-performance electric motors, inverters, and zero-emission drivetrains, primarily serving the automotive, truck, bus, and specialty vehicle sectors.

CorPower Ocean is a Swedish company dedicated to developing high-efficiency wave energy technology. The company’s wave energy converters (WECs) harness power from ocean waves using a heaving buoy connected to the seabed via a mooring system. The technology uses novel phase control and a unique power take-off system to maximize energy capture. CorPower’s wave energy technology is designed to reduce costs and enhance reliability, making it a viable solution for large-scale, sustainable energy production. The company operates with offices in Sweden, Portugal, Norway, and Scotland, and aims to contribute to the transition to zero-carbon energy through its ocean energy solutions.