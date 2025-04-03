IMO adopts new emissions data fields from class societies’ joint effort

On April 3, 2025, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) confirmed the expansion of the IMO Compendium on Facilitation and Electronic Business following the 49th meeting of its Facilitation Committee (FAL 49).

The update includes a new ‘Fuel oil consumption and CII reporting dataset’ with over 140 data fields for environmental reporting, most of which were added by IMO’s Expert Group on Data Harmonisation (EGDH) during FAL 49.

These fields are intended to streamline emissions reporting and support vessel operators in meeting regulatory requirements.

The development stems from a twelve-month project involving classification society members of the Smart Maritime Council—ABS, Bureau Veritas, ClassNK, DNV, and Lloyd’s Register—alongside BIMCO, the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS), and Energy LEAP.

The collaboration produced a standardized list of emissions data fields for IMO consideration.

Rob O’Dwyer, Chairman of the Smart Maritime Council, stated, “The introduction of these emissions data standards by IMO creates huge opportunity for the industry to streamline the collection and exchange of vessel operational data required for mandatory reporting, and to significantly improve the quality of the information collected.”

The standardized dataset addresses mandatory reporting needs for regulations including the IMO Data Collection System (DCS), EU Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV), Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), and FuelEU Maritime. BIMCO and IACS submitted the dataset to IMO, which was incorporated into the IMO Compendium post-FAL 49.

Jeppe Skovbakke Juhl, Chief Naval Architect at BIMCO, said, “To enable the shipping industry to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2050, we must prioritise the standardisation and harmonisation of our data collection processes for fuel oil consumption and CII reporting, as these are important parts of the verification process.”

ABS (American Bureau of Shipping) is a classification society headquartered in Houston, Texas, USA. Established in 1862, it provides technical standards and verification services for the design, construction, and operation of ships and offshore structures. ABS operates globally with over 200 offices in 70 countries and employs approximately 5,000 people. Its subsidiary, ABS Wavesight, focuses on maritime software solutions, including emissions management tools.

Bureau Veritas (BV) is a testing, inspection, and certification company based in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. Founded in 1828, its Marine & Offshore division acts as a classification society, overseeing ship safety and environmental compliance. BV operates in 140 countries with over 80,000 employees and maintains a fleet of more than 11,500 classed vessels. It supports maritime digitalization and sustainability initiatives.

ClassNK (Nippon Kaiji Kyokai) is a Japanese classification society headquartered in Tokyo, established in 1899. It provides classification, survey, and certification services for ships and marine structures, with a focus on safety and environmental protection. ClassNK is authorized by over 100 flag states and manages a fleet representing about 20% of the world’s merchant tonnage. It also engages in research on decarbonization technologies.

DNV is a classification society and risk management firm based in Høvik, Norway. Formed in 1864 as Det Norske Veritas, it merged with Germanischer Lloyd in 2013, later rebranding to DNV in 2021. DNV operates in over 100 countries with 16,000 employees, offering services across maritime, energy, and other sectors. It is the largest classification society by gross tonnage and emphasizes digital and green solutions.

Lloyd’s Register, based in London, UK, is one of the oldest classification societies, founded in 1760. It provides technical standards, surveys, and certification for ships, offshore units, and maritime systems. LR operates in 70 countries with around 4,000 employees and supports digital transformation and decarbonization efforts in the maritime industry.

BIMCO (Baltic and International Maritime Council) is a shipping association based in Copenhagen, Denmark, founded in 1905. It represents over 2,000 members, including shipowners, operators, and brokers, covering 62% of global tonnage. BIMCO develops standard contracts, provides industry guidance, and advocates for regulatory harmonization, including emissions reporting standards.

International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) is a non-governmental organization headquartered in London, UK, established in 1968. It comprises 11 member classification societies, including ABS, BV, ClassNK, DNV, and LR, representing over 90% of the world’s cargo-carrying tonnage. IACS develops technical standards and supports the IMO in enhancing maritime safety and environmental protection.

Energy LEAP is a collaborative initiative focused on advancing energy efficiency and decarbonization in the maritime sector. It involves industry stakeholders, including classification societies, to develop innovative solutions and data-driven tools.

International Maritime Organization (IMO) is a United Nations agency based in London, UK, established in 1948. It regulates international shipping, with 175 member states as of 2025. The IMO sets standards for safety, security, and environmental performance, including emissions reporting frameworks like the IMO Compendium, updated through committees such as FAL.