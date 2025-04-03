  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Bureau Veritas issues AiP to MARIC for 155,000m³ ultra large ethane carrier design

2025 April 3   11:40

shipbuilding

Bureau Veritas issues AiP to MARIC for 155,000m³ ultra large ethane carrier design

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) to the Marine Design and Research Institute of China (MARIC) for its 155,000m³ Ultra Large Ethane Carrier (ULEC) design, according to BV's release.

The vessel, with dimensions of approximately 274 meters in length and 42 meters in breadth, operates as a single-propeller liquefied ethane carrier powered by a MAN ME-GIE ethane dual-fuel main engine. It is designed for global ethane transportation and can also carry ethylene, propylene, and LPG.  

The design incorporates Type B cargo tanks and GTT Mark III membrane tanks, providing a lower boil-off rate, reduced unloading residue, and increased cargo capacity utilization.

Fuel efficiency is addressed through optimized hull lines, propellers, rudders, and energy-saving components, including propeller cap fins, a pre-swirl duct, and a shaft generator.

The vessel integrates MARIC’s Smart Ship Solution, which includes a Smart Navigation System (SNS), an Energy Efficiency Management System (EEMS), and a Machinery Health Management System (MHMS) to improve safety, operational efficiency, and sustainability.  

BV evaluated the design based on its classification rules and key notations, utilizing its experience in gas carrier classification, including Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs). The assessment process will involve structural strength evaluation, non-linear fatigue analysis, crack propagation studies, and leakage risk assessments.  

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore is a division of Bureau Veritas, a global company established in 1828, specializing in testing, inspection, and certification services. Headquartered in France, BV operates in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories worldwide with approximately 80,000 employees. In the maritime sector, it provides classification, certification, and technical assessment services for ships and offshore structures, focusing on safety, quality, and environmental compliance. It serves around 400,000 clients globally, including in the gas carrier industry.

Marine Design and Research Institute of China (MARIC), based in China, is a ship design and research institution under the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC). Founded in 1950, it focuses on developing maritime vessels, including commercial ships, gas carriers, and specialized designs.

MAN Energy Solutions (Provider of MAN ME-GIE Engine), headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, is a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group, with roots dating back to 1758. It specializes in engineering solutions, including marine engines, power plants, and turbomachinery. The MAN ME-GIE (Gas Injection Ethane) engine referenced in the news is part of its portfolio of dual-fuel engines designed for efficiency and reduced emissions in maritime applications, serving the global shipping industry.

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz), based in France, is a technology and engineering company established in 1994 from the merger of Gaztransport and Technigaz. It designs containment systems for the transportation and storage of liquefied gases, such as the GTT Mark III membrane tanks mentioned in the news. GTT’s solutions are widely used in LNG and ethane carriers, supporting the maritime energy sector with a focus on safety and efficiency.

Topics:

Bureau Veritas

alternative fuels

MAN Energy Solutions

GTT

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

HD Hyundai Samho secures contract for two Suezmax tankers from Sonangol

17:26

HHLA and Fraunhofer CML present autonomous robot for pin handling on container wagons

17:02

SAAM Towage and Caterpillar Marine partner on tugboat electrification and alternative fuels

16:35

Saipem wins contracts worth $720 mln in Middle East and Guyana

16:15

DET awards Worley contract for Phase 2 of Brunsbüttel LNG Terminal​

15:45

The Swedish Club adds Iceberg and Sea Ice Advisory feature to TELP​

15:28

Bluestream Offshore secures contract for corrosion protection at Bałtyk 2 and 3 wind farms

14:40

Shell’s LNG Canada takes delivery of LNG cargo for commissioning phase

14:23

Gaz-System contracts consortium for Gdansk Bay FSRU jetty and pipeline construction

13:42

Sea-Cargo and Norsepower expand collaboration with rotor sails for two RoRo vessels

13:02

CMA CGM implements new RRI from Canada West Coast to Asia and OWS to Red Sea

12:44

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 14, 2025

12:31

Eni, Fincantieri, and RINA release study on maritime transport decarbonization options

12:18

TSUNEISHI Shipbuilding launches Japan’s first hydrogen dual-fuelled tugboat

12:11

China container freight rates fall 28% in Q1 2025 - BIMCO

11:09

IMO adopts new emissions data fields from class societies’ joint effort

10:42

Equipmake and CorPower Ocean partner for £650,000 technology development agreement

10:07

"K" Line's new President & CEO outlines vision in first speech​

09:14

Konecranes acquires Spanish crane specialist Polipastos y Instalaciones MEG S.L.

09:08

Panama Canal Railway Company acquired by APM Terminals

2025 April 2

18:00

Tallink Grupp agrees to sell passenger ferry Star I to Irish Continental Group

17:20

Kongsberg Maritime secures equipment contract for DOF's new offshore support vessel​

17:00

Elkem, NCL, and MPCC launch low-emission container vessel to enhance European silicon supply chains​

16:40

Crowley to install LNG-fueled microgrid at Isla Grande Terminal in Puerto Rico

16:22

Japanese firms collaborate on 100% renewable energy offshore data center project​

15:46

APMH invest offers to acquire remaining shares in Svitzer in all-cash deal

15:22

Shanghai International Port Group profit up 13% in 2024​

14:45

Port Houston acquires new hybrid RTG cranes and announces new tour vessel

14:23

NYK invests in Taiwanese offshore wind service provider IOVTEC

13:59

AD Ports posts 2024 Annual Report

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news