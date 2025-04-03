CMA CGM implements new RRI from Canada West Coast to Asia and OWS to Red Sea

CMA CGM has informed its customers of two pricing adjustments scheduled for 2025.

Effective May 1st, 2025, a Rate Restoration Initiative (RRI) will apply to shipments from Canada West Coast to China, Hong Kong & Macau SAR, North East Asia, and South East Asia. The RRI pertains to dry cargo, excluding Open Top, Flat Racks, and Tanks, with rates set at USD 50 per 20-foot container and USD 100 per 40-foot and 45-foot containers.

Additionally, CMA CGM has announced an Overweight Surcharge (OWS) effective April 1st, 2025, until further notice. This surcharge applies to all cargo shipped from the Indian Subcontinent and Middle East Gulf to the Red Sea. The rates are USD 100 per 20-foot container with a gross weight exceeding 15 tons and USD 200 per 40-foot and 45-foot containers with a gross weight exceeding 30 tons.

CMA CGM is a global shipping and logistics company headquartered in Marseille, France. Founded in 1978 by Jacques Saadé, it operates a fleet of over 600 vessels and serves more than 420 ports worldwide. The company provides sea, land, air, and logistics services, employing approximately 155,000 people across 160 countries.