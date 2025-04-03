Eni, Fincantieri, and RINA release study on maritime transport decarbonization options

  1. Home
Eni, Fincantieri, and RINA presented the “Sustainable Maritime Transport Outlook” in Rome, with the Minister for the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, in attendance, according to Fincantieri's release.

The study, developed with technical support from Bain & Company Italy, focuses on the maritime sector and aims to support its decarbonization in line with the Net Zero target for 2050. It builds on an agreement signed by the three companies on March 25, 2024, to establish a global observatory for monitoring sustainable decarbonization solutions in the sector.  

The maritime industry accounts for approximately 3% of global CO₂ emissions and targets carbon neutrality by 2050. The study provides a global overview of decarbonization options, assessing their applicability across vessel segments and regions, alongside cost implications for shipowners and investment needs for logistics and port infrastructure.

Short-term options to reduce CO₂ emissions include LNG, a fossil fuel with lower carbon intensity requiring significant infrastructure investments, and biofuels such as HVO, usable in pure form without infrastructure upgrades, and FAME, which has limitations in pure form.

Long-term solutions highlight biofuels like Bio-LNG and biomethanol as primary options for merchant shipping, with synthetic fuels from green hydrogen and hydrogen itself expected to grow in applications like low- and medium-power cruise ships as supply chains develop.

Pierluigi Serlenga, Managing Partner Italy at Bain & Company, said: “Industry stakeholders and investors need a clear vision to guide technological choices and investment strategies. With this first edition of the Observatory, we’ve delivered a valuable tool to help interpret the evolution of the fuel mix in both the short and long term. Starting around 2040, new solutions will gradually be adopted on specific routes and use cases, complementing biofuels and LNG — although the latter will need to come from bio-based sources. It’s therefore critical to develop a roadmap for upgrading Italy’s port infrastructure to ensure it remains competitive and central to future low-emission maritime routes. We estimate that by 2050, around €24 billion in investments will be needed across the European port system — a significant share of which represents a real business opportunity for the Italian maritime value chain.” 

Eni is an Italian multinational energy company headquartered in Rome, operating in over 60 countries. Founded in 1953 as Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi, it focuses on oil and gas exploration, production, refining, and marketing, as well as renewable energy and chemicals. Eni is one of the world’s largest energy firms, with a strategic shift toward sustainability, including investments in biofuels, hydrogen, and carbon capture technologies to support its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Fincantieri S.p.A., based in Trieste, Italy, is a global shipbuilding company established in 1959. It specializes in designing and constructing complex vessels, including cruise ships, naval ships, ferries, and offshore support vessels. As one of the largest shipbuilders in Europe, Fincantieri operates multiple shipyards and has a workforce focused on integrating advanced technologies and sustainable practices, targeting a Net Zero Ship by 2035.

RINA, headquartered in Genoa, Italy, is a multinational company founded in 1861 as Registro Italiano Navale. It provides engineering consultancy, certification, inspection, and testing services across various industries, including maritime, energy, and infrastructure. With a presence in over 70 countries, RINA supports clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability standards, leveraging its expertise to facilitate energy transition initiatives in the maritime sector and beyond.

Bain & Company is a global management consulting firm founded in 1973, with its headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Operating in over 60 countries, it advises businesses on strategy, operations, technology, and mergers. In Italy, Bain & Company provides technical and analytical support to industries, including energy and maritime, assisting clients in navigating complex challenges such as decarbonization and infrastructure investment planning.

