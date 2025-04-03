TSUNEISHI Shipbuilding launches Japan’s first hydrogen dual-fuelled tugboat

TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd., based in Fukuyama, Hiroshima, Japan, has launched Japan’s first tugboat equipped with a hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine on March 28, 2025, at its TSUNEISHI Factory, according to the company's release.

The vessel features a high-power output hydrogen dual-fuelled ICE and a high-pressure hydrogen gas storage system with a capacity of approximately 250kg.

It incorporates “JGreeX” green steel from JFE Steel Corporation for all steel plates, targeting a 100% reduction in CO₂ emissions from steel production.

The tugboat operates on hydrogen and traditional marine fuels, aiming to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 60% compared to conventional tugboats.

The vessel, developed under The Nippon Foundation’s “Zero Emission Ships Project,” measures 38.0m in length overall, 9.6m in breadth, and 4.2m in draft, with a gross tonnage of less than 300. It is powered by twin 12-cylinder hydrogen-blended engines, delivering a 4,400-horsepower class output, designed to assist large vessels in port operations requiring high maneuverability and engine power.

The design ensures operational continuity with traditional fuels in case of hydrogen system failure.

TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd. is a shipbuilding and repair company headquartered in Fukuyama, Hiroshima, Japan. Founded in July 1917, it serves as the core entity of the TSUNEISHI Group, which focuses on shipbuilding and maritime transport. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Japan, the Philippines, and China, producing bulk carriers, container carriers, tankers, and other vessels. With a capital of 100 million yen and 901 employees as of January 1, 2025, TSUNEISHI is led by Representative Director, President, and Chief Executive Officer OKUMURA Sachio.

JFE Steel Corporation is a major steel manufacturing company based in Japan, formed in 2002 through the merger of Kawasaki Steel and NKK. Headquartered in Tokyo, it is part of the JFE Holdings group and specializes in producing a wide range of steel products, including plates, sheets, and pipes, for industries such as shipbuilding, automotive, and construction. The company supplies “JGreeX,” a green steel product designed to reduce CO₂ emissions in production, supporting sustainable manufacturing practices. JFE Steel operates multiple plants across Japan and is a key player in the global steel market.

The Nippon Foundation is a non-profit organization established in 1962, based in Tokyo, Japan. It focuses on philanthropy, supporting projects in maritime development, education, healthcare, and social welfare. Led by Chairman Yohei Sasakawa, the foundation launched the “Zero Emission Ships Project” to develop vessels with zero CO₂ emissions, aiming for carbon neutrality in Japan’s coastal shipping industry by 2050.