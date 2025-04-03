Sea-Cargo and Norsepower expand collaboration with rotor sails for two RoRo vessels

Norsepower, a provider of wind propulsion systems for ships, and Sea-Cargo, a Norwegian shipowner, have expanded their partnership with an order for two additional vessels, according to Norsepower's release.

The RoRo vessels, MV Trans Hav and MV Trans Sol (formerly MV Misida and MV Misana), will be retrofitted with Norsepower Rotor Sails™ to reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

Each of the 165-metre vessels, operating primarily between Norway and continental Europe, will be equipped with three 24x4m Norsepower Rotor Sails and other sustainable technology upgrades.

These measures are projected to reduce fuel consumption by up to 50%. The order follows the performance of Sea-Cargo’s SC Connector, the first vessel fitted with Norsepower Rotor Sails, which has recorded average fuel savings of 20–25% over several years and up to 70% on specific voyages.

Johan Christian Hvide, CTO of Seatrans, stated: “Our experience with the SC Connector has demonstrated the substantial savings and environmental benefits Norsepower Rotor Sails can deliver. These results made it an easy decision to extend the technology to MV Trans Hav and MV Trans Sol. With tightening EU regulations, the rotor sails not only enhance performance but also help us remain ahead of compliance demands.”

The retrofit decision supports Sea-Cargo’s efforts to lower emissions and meet stricter EU regulations. Heikki Pöntynen, CEO of Norsepower, commented: “This repeat order is a testament to the strong partnership we have built with Sea-Cargo and the proven success of our product. We are proud to continue supporting Sea-Cargo in its mission to reduce emissions and set an example for sustainable shipping.”

The Norsepower Rotor Sails are noted for their effectiveness in the North Sea’s challenging conditions, aligning with the operational needs of the trade route.

Norsepower is a Finnish company based in Helsinki, specializing in wind propulsion systems for the maritime industry. Founded in 2012, it develops and manufactures Norsepower Rotor Sails™, a modernized version of the Flettner rotor that uses the Magnus effect to harness wind power for ship propulsion. The company focuses on reducing fuel consumption and emissions, offering retrofit and newbuild solutions for various vessel types, including RoRos, tankers, and bulk carriers. Norsepower has established itself as a leader in auxiliary wind propulsion, with installations on multiple vessels worldwide and a track record of over 385,000 operational hours.

Sea-Cargo is a Norwegian shipping and logistics company headquartered in Bergen, Norway. It provides transportation services primarily in the North Sea, connecting Norway with continental Europe. The company operates a fleet of roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessels, including SC Connector, MV Trans Hav, and MV Trans Sol, focusing on cargo transport such as industrial goods and wheeled vehicles. Sea-Cargo has prioritized sustainability, adopting wind-assisted propulsion technologies like Norsepower Rotor Sails to reduce its environmental footprint and comply with regulatory demands.

Seatrans is a Norwegian maritime group based in Bergen, closely affiliated with Sea-Cargo, which operates as part of its network. Established in 1980, Seatrans provides shipping, logistics, and ship management services, with a fleet that includes RoRo and general cargo vessels. The company serves routes across Northern Europe, emphasizing operational efficiency and environmental responsibility. Johan Christian Hvide, CTO of Seatrans, oversees technical developments, including the integration of sustainable technologies like Norsepower Rotor Sails into its operations.