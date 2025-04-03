  1. Home
2025 April 3   14:23

ports

Gaz-System contracts consortium for Gdansk Bay FSRU jetty and pipeline construction

On April 2, 2025, GAZ-SYSTEM signed an agreement with a consortium comprising GAP İNŞAAT YATIRIM VE DIŞ TİCARET A.Ş. as the leader, UNITEK İNŞAAT SANAYI VE TİCARET A.Ş., and FABE POLSKA Sp. z o.o. for the construction of a jetty and an offshore gas pipeline as part of the FSRU-based LNG import project in Gdansk Bay, according to the company's release.

The contract is a step in the FSRU Terminal Program, which targets improvements in Poland’s energy security and diversification of gas supply sources.  

The agreement covers the design and construction of a jetty to support the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) and an offshore gas pipeline linking the FSRU to the onshore gas transmission system.

This project forms a component of Poland’s strategy to reinforce its energy infrastructure and maintain stable gas supplies in the region.

Funding for the FSRU Terminal Program includes European Union support, with onshore gas pipelines integrated into the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (KPO) under the REPowerEU initiative.

The project also secured financial assistance from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for pre-investment activities tied to obtaining a building permit for the offshore elements.  

The agreement follows a Time Charter Party (TCP) signed in 2024 with White Eagle Energy Ltd., a Mitsui O.S.K. Lines group company, for the delivery and operation of the FSRU unit.

GAZ-SYSTEM S.A. is a state-owned company based in Warsaw, Poland, responsible for managing the country’s natural gas transmission system. Established in 2004, it operates as the national gas transmission system operator, overseeing a network of pipelines and facilities, including the Świnoujście LNG terminal.

GAP İNŞAAT YATIRIM VE DIŞ TİCARET A.Ş. is a Turkish construction and investment company headquartered in Istanbul. Part of the Çalık Holding conglomerate, it was founded in 1996 and specializes in large-scale infrastructure projects, including energy, transportation, and industrial facilities.

UNITEK İNŞAAT SANAYI VE TİCARET A.Ş. is a Turkish construction firm based in Ankara, established in 1980. It focuses on industrial, residential, and infrastructure construction, with a portfolio that includes pipelines, power plants, and marine structures.

All news