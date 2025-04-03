Bluestream Offshore secures contract for corrosion protection at Bałtyk 2 and 3 wind farms

Bluestream Offshore, a subsidiary of OEG Renewables, has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract by Equinor and Polenergia for a corrosion protection system at the Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 offshore wind farms in Poland, according to the company's release.

The contract entails delivering an Impressed Current Cathodic Protection (ICCP) system and the co-developed ICCP-Subsea Assembly Method (SAM) to protect 100 monopile foundations.

The ICCP-SAM is designed for remote installation of ICCP anodes on monopile foundations of various sizes, even under challenging ocean conditions.

Bluestream Offshore will oversee the project's performance, including offshore installation using a DP-2 walk-to-work vessel and topside and ROV personnel. CORROSION has been appointed as a key partner for the design and fabrication of the ICCP systems.

The Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 offshore wind farms, developed by Equinor and Polenergia, will each feature 50 wind turbines, totaling a capacity of 1,440 MW, sufficient to supply over 2 million households with green energy.

First power is expected to be delivered to the grid in 2027, with commercial operations commencing in 2028.

A subsidiary of OEG Renewables, Bluestream Offshore specializes in providing subsea and topside services to the oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors, focusing on inspection, maintenance, repair, and construction support. ​

Equinor is a Norwegian state-owned multinational energy company engaged in oil, gas, and wind energy projects worldwide. In Poland, Equinor is developing offshore wind projects, including Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3, in partnership with Polenergia. ​

The largest private energy group in Poland, Polenergia focuses on conventional and renewable energy generation, including wind and solar power. The company is collaborating with Equinor on offshore wind projects in the Baltic Sea.