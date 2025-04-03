  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. The Swedish Club adds Iceberg and Sea Ice Advisory feature to TELP​

2025 April 3   15:45

shipping

The Swedish Club adds Iceberg and Sea Ice Advisory feature to TELP​

The Swedish Club has announced the integration of a seasonal Iceberg and Sea Ice Advisory feature into its Trade Enabling Loss Prevention (TELP) system, according to Swedish Club's release.

This enhancement aims to assist vessels navigating regions prone to seasonal icebergs and sea ice by providing timely loss prevention guidance.  

The Iceberg Alert introduces a geo-fenced area delineating zones where ice hazards are commonly encountered, including a high-risk zone with the highest concentrations of sea ice and icebergs.

Vessels entering these areas will receive automated advisories, supported by real-time updates from two established ice warning services, facilitating informed navigational decisions.  

TELP combines advanced technology with decades of claims experience to provide real-time voyage and port risk information.

Established in 1872 by shipowners, The Swedish Club is a mutual marine insurance company offering a comprehensive range of services, including Protection & Indemnity, Freight, Demurrage & Defence, Hull & Machinery, Hull Interests, Loss of Hire, War Risks, and additional insurances for shipowners or charterers. The Club also provides coverage for Mobile Offshore Units and FPSOs. 

Topics:

FPSO

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

HD Hyundai Samho secures contract for two Suezmax tankers from Sonangol

17:26

HHLA and Fraunhofer CML present autonomous robot for pin handling on container wagons

17:02

SAAM Towage and Caterpillar Marine partner on tugboat electrification and alternative fuels

16:35

Saipem wins contracts worth $720 mln in Middle East and Guyana

16:15

DET awards Worley contract for Phase 2 of Brunsbüttel LNG Terminal​

15:28

Bluestream Offshore secures contract for corrosion protection at Bałtyk 2 and 3 wind farms

14:40

Shell’s LNG Canada takes delivery of LNG cargo for commissioning phase

14:23

Gaz-System contracts consortium for Gdansk Bay FSRU jetty and pipeline construction

13:42

Sea-Cargo and Norsepower expand collaboration with rotor sails for two RoRo vessels

13:02

CMA CGM implements new RRI from Canada West Coast to Asia and OWS to Red Sea

12:44

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 14, 2025

12:31

Eni, Fincantieri, and RINA release study on maritime transport decarbonization options

12:18

TSUNEISHI Shipbuilding launches Japan’s first hydrogen dual-fuelled tugboat

12:11

China container freight rates fall 28% in Q1 2025 - BIMCO

11:40

Bureau Veritas issues AiP to MARIC for 155,000m³ ultra large ethane carrier design

11:09

IMO adopts new emissions data fields from class societies’ joint effort

10:42

Equipmake and CorPower Ocean partner for £650,000 technology development agreement

10:07

"K" Line's new President & CEO outlines vision in first speech​

09:14

Konecranes acquires Spanish crane specialist Polipastos y Instalaciones MEG S.L.

09:08

Panama Canal Railway Company acquired by APM Terminals

2025 April 2

18:00

Tallink Grupp agrees to sell passenger ferry Star I to Irish Continental Group

17:20

Kongsberg Maritime secures equipment contract for DOF's new offshore support vessel​

17:00

Elkem, NCL, and MPCC launch low-emission container vessel to enhance European silicon supply chains​

16:40

Crowley to install LNG-fueled microgrid at Isla Grande Terminal in Puerto Rico

16:22

Japanese firms collaborate on 100% renewable energy offshore data center project​

15:46

APMH invest offers to acquire remaining shares in Svitzer in all-cash deal

15:22

Shanghai International Port Group profit up 13% in 2024​

14:45

Port Houston acquires new hybrid RTG cranes and announces new tour vessel

14:23

NYK invests in Taiwanese offshore wind service provider IOVTEC

13:59

AD Ports posts 2024 Annual Report

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news