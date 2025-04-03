The Swedish Club adds Iceberg and Sea Ice Advisory feature to TELP​

The Swedish Club has announced the integration of a seasonal Iceberg and Sea Ice Advisory feature into its Trade Enabling Loss Prevention (TELP) system, according to Swedish Club's release.

This enhancement aims to assist vessels navigating regions prone to seasonal icebergs and sea ice by providing timely loss prevention guidance.

The Iceberg Alert introduces a geo-fenced area delineating zones where ice hazards are commonly encountered, including a high-risk zone with the highest concentrations of sea ice and icebergs.

Vessels entering these areas will receive automated advisories, supported by real-time updates from two established ice warning services, facilitating informed navigational decisions.

TELP combines advanced technology with decades of claims experience to provide real-time voyage and port risk information.

Established in 1872 by shipowners, The Swedish Club is a mutual marine insurance company offering a comprehensive range of services, including Protection & Indemnity, Freight, Demurrage & Defence, Hull & Machinery, Hull Interests, Loss of Hire, War Risks, and additional insurances for shipowners or charterers. The Club also provides coverage for Mobile Offshore Units and FPSOs.