2025 April 3   16:15

LNG

DET awards Worley contract for Phase 2 of Brunsbüttel LNG Terminal​

Worley Limited has been awarded a contract by Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET) for Phase 2 of the Brunsbüttel Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) terminal in Brunsbüttel, Germany, according to the company's release.

Under this contract, Worley will provide construction, installation, and commissioning services through its offices in the United Kingdom and Germany.

Additionally, Worley is separately providing engineering and procurement services for the project. DET, a wholly owned subsidiary of the German federal government, indicates that Phase 2 of the FSRU terminal will facilitate the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) via marine and land infrastructure, enhancing Germany’s energy security.

Worley’s scope includes the installation of a permanent jetty and associated gas import facilities. This phase follows the successful completion of Phase 1, which integrated LNG into Germany’s energy grid during the winter of 2022–23.

Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley, stated, "This significant LNG project enhances Germany’s energy security and advances its transition to a lower carbon future. We are pleased to build on our existing partnership with DET, demonstrating our project delivery capability across a wide range of project requirements, extending from engineering and procurement to this Phase 2 scope for construction, installation, and commissioning." 

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Australia, Worley Limited is a global professional services company specializing in energy, chemicals, and resources. The company offers a range of services, including engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning, aiming to support clients throughout the lifecycle of their assets. Worley is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol WOR.​  

Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the German federal government, operating under the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK). The company is responsible for marketing and operating state-initiated floating regasification terminals with access to the North Sea. These terminals convert liquefied natural gas (LNG) back into a gaseous state and feed it into the German gas grid. DET manages four terminals located in Brunsbüttel, Stade, and two in Wilhelmshaven.

Topics:

LNG

FSRU

