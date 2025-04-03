  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Saipem wins contracts worth $720 mln in Middle East and Guyana

2025 April 3   16:35

offshore

Saipem wins contracts worth $720 mln in Middle East and Guyana

Italian multinational Saipem has announced the acquisition of new contracts in the Middle East and Guyana, collectively valued at approximately $720 million.​  

In the Middle East, Saipem will undertake engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) services for the repair of damaged subsea pipelines for a major client.

The project is slated to last three years and underscores the significance of maintaining existing offshore fields, complementing Saipem's portfolio in EPCIC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation & Commissioning) and EPRD (Engineering, Preparatory works, Removal and Disposal) services.​  

In Guyana, Saipem has received a Limited Notice To Proceed (LNTP) from ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, pending necessary government and regulatory approvals. This contract involves EPCI activities for subsea structures, umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF) for the proposed Hammerhead oil field development project, located in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana at a water depth of approximately 1,000 meters.

The LNTP permits Saipem to commence early work activities, including detailed engineering and procurement, aiming for project startup in 2029, contingent upon obtaining the requisite approvals.​  

Saipem plans to utilize various construction and support vessels, including the Saipem FDS2, for these operations. Logistics will be managed entirely in Guyana through the Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc. (VEHSI) yard, fostering employment and local content opportunities for Guyanese personnel. The project is expected to span four years.​ 

Saipem is an Italian multinational company specializing in engineering, drilling, and construction services for the energy and infrastructure sectors. Saipem has a global presence and is involved in both onshore and offshore projects, offering services that encompass the entire lifecycle of oil and gas fields.​

ExxonMobil Guyana Limited is a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, one of the world's largest publicly traded international oil and gas companies. ExxonMobil Guyana is a key operator in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana, where it has made significant oil discoveries and is developing multiple oil fields.​ 

Topics:

offshore

Saipem

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

HD Hyundai Samho secures contract for two Suezmax tankers from Sonangol

17:26

HHLA and Fraunhofer CML present autonomous robot for pin handling on container wagons

17:02

SAAM Towage and Caterpillar Marine partner on tugboat electrification and alternative fuels

16:15

DET awards Worley contract for Phase 2 of Brunsbüttel LNG Terminal​

15:45

The Swedish Club adds Iceberg and Sea Ice Advisory feature to TELP​

15:28

Bluestream Offshore secures contract for corrosion protection at Bałtyk 2 and 3 wind farms

14:40

Shell’s LNG Canada takes delivery of LNG cargo for commissioning phase

14:23

Gaz-System contracts consortium for Gdansk Bay FSRU jetty and pipeline construction

13:42

Sea-Cargo and Norsepower expand collaboration with rotor sails for two RoRo vessels

13:02

CMA CGM implements new RRI from Canada West Coast to Asia and OWS to Red Sea

12:44

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 14, 2025

12:31

Eni, Fincantieri, and RINA release study on maritime transport decarbonization options

12:18

TSUNEISHI Shipbuilding launches Japan’s first hydrogen dual-fuelled tugboat

12:11

China container freight rates fall 28% in Q1 2025 - BIMCO

11:40

Bureau Veritas issues AiP to MARIC for 155,000m³ ultra large ethane carrier design

11:09

IMO adopts new emissions data fields from class societies’ joint effort

10:42

Equipmake and CorPower Ocean partner for £650,000 technology development agreement

10:07

"K" Line's new President & CEO outlines vision in first speech​

09:14

Konecranes acquires Spanish crane specialist Polipastos y Instalaciones MEG S.L.

09:08

Panama Canal Railway Company acquired by APM Terminals

2025 April 2

18:00

Tallink Grupp agrees to sell passenger ferry Star I to Irish Continental Group

17:20

Kongsberg Maritime secures equipment contract for DOF's new offshore support vessel​

17:00

Elkem, NCL, and MPCC launch low-emission container vessel to enhance European silicon supply chains​

16:40

Crowley to install LNG-fueled microgrid at Isla Grande Terminal in Puerto Rico

16:22

Japanese firms collaborate on 100% renewable energy offshore data center project​

15:46

APMH invest offers to acquire remaining shares in Svitzer in all-cash deal

15:22

Shanghai International Port Group profit up 13% in 2024​

14:45

Port Houston acquires new hybrid RTG cranes and announces new tour vessel

14:23

NYK invests in Taiwanese offshore wind service provider IOVTEC

13:59

AD Ports posts 2024 Annual Report

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news