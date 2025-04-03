  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. HHLA and Fraunhofer CML present autonomous robot for pin handling on container wagons

2025 April 3   17:26

ports

HHLA and Fraunhofer CML present autonomous robot for pin handling on container wagons

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) and Fraunhofer Center for Maritime Logistics and Services (CML) presented the results of their joint project at Container Terminal Tollerort (CTT), according to the company's release.

The project demonstrated a specially designed autonomous robot capable of repositioning pins on container wagons, a task previously performed manually.

Managed via the HHLA Sky control center, the robot autonomously navigates along container trains and uses its robotic arm to position pins precisely and efficiently.  

Currently, pin handling requires manual intervention before train loading, involving the installation and adjustment of pins on container wagons based on container sizes.

Although the system is not yet ready for production, the research project has established a foundation for further development. Future projects may focus on optimizing the technology and achieving market readiness for cost-effective operational deployment.  

HHLA coordinated the project with support from its subsidiaries HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort, HHLA Sky, Hamburg Port Consulting (HPC), and Metrans. The Fraunhofer CML was responsible for the design and development of the mobile robotics system, including hardware selection, integration, and system testing.

The project received support from the German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV) under the initiative for innovative port technologies (IHATEC), aiming to advance autonomous systems and automated technologies in port operations. 

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), founded in 1885, is a leading European logistics company specializing in container handling, intermodal transport, and logistics services. Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, HHLA operates container terminals in Hamburg and other European ports, providing comprehensive logistics solutions.​

Fraunhofer Center for Maritime Logistics and Services (CML) focuses on applied research in maritime logistics and services. Based in Hamburg, Germany, CML develops innovative solutions for ports, shipping companies, and logistics service providers, emphasizing automation, digitalization, and efficiency improvements.​

A subsidiary of HHLA, HHLA Sky specializes in developing and operating drone and robotics systems for industrial applications. The company offers integrated solutions for autonomous operations, including control centers and fleet management systems.​

Topics:

port service

HHLA

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

HD Hyundai Samho secures contract for two Suezmax tankers from Sonangol

17:02

SAAM Towage and Caterpillar Marine partner on tugboat electrification and alternative fuels

16:35

Saipem wins contracts worth $720 mln in Middle East and Guyana

16:15

DET awards Worley contract for Phase 2 of Brunsbüttel LNG Terminal​

15:45

The Swedish Club adds Iceberg and Sea Ice Advisory feature to TELP​

15:28

Bluestream Offshore secures contract for corrosion protection at Bałtyk 2 and 3 wind farms

14:40

Shell’s LNG Canada takes delivery of LNG cargo for commissioning phase

14:23

Gaz-System contracts consortium for Gdansk Bay FSRU jetty and pipeline construction

13:42

Sea-Cargo and Norsepower expand collaboration with rotor sails for two RoRo vessels

13:02

CMA CGM implements new RRI from Canada West Coast to Asia and OWS to Red Sea

12:44

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 14, 2025

12:31

Eni, Fincantieri, and RINA release study on maritime transport decarbonization options

12:18

TSUNEISHI Shipbuilding launches Japan’s first hydrogen dual-fuelled tugboat

12:11

China container freight rates fall 28% in Q1 2025 - BIMCO

11:40

Bureau Veritas issues AiP to MARIC for 155,000m³ ultra large ethane carrier design

11:09

IMO adopts new emissions data fields from class societies’ joint effort

10:42

Equipmake and CorPower Ocean partner for £650,000 technology development agreement

10:07

"K" Line's new President & CEO outlines vision in first speech​

09:14

Konecranes acquires Spanish crane specialist Polipastos y Instalaciones MEG S.L.

09:08

Panama Canal Railway Company acquired by APM Terminals

2025 April 2

18:00

Tallink Grupp agrees to sell passenger ferry Star I to Irish Continental Group

17:20

Kongsberg Maritime secures equipment contract for DOF's new offshore support vessel​

17:00

Elkem, NCL, and MPCC launch low-emission container vessel to enhance European silicon supply chains​

16:40

Crowley to install LNG-fueled microgrid at Isla Grande Terminal in Puerto Rico

16:22

Japanese firms collaborate on 100% renewable energy offshore data center project​

15:46

APMH invest offers to acquire remaining shares in Svitzer in all-cash deal

15:22

Shanghai International Port Group profit up 13% in 2024​

14:45

Port Houston acquires new hybrid RTG cranes and announces new tour vessel

14:23

NYK invests in Taiwanese offshore wind service provider IOVTEC

13:59

AD Ports posts 2024 Annual Report

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news