HHLA and Fraunhofer CML present autonomous robot for pin handling on container wagons

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) and Fraunhofer Center for Maritime Logistics and Services (CML) presented the results of their joint project at Container Terminal Tollerort (CTT), according to the company's release.

The project demonstrated a specially designed autonomous robot capable of repositioning pins on container wagons, a task previously performed manually.

Managed via the HHLA Sky control center, the robot autonomously navigates along container trains and uses its robotic arm to position pins precisely and efficiently.

Currently, pin handling requires manual intervention before train loading, involving the installation and adjustment of pins on container wagons based on container sizes.

Although the system is not yet ready for production, the research project has established a foundation for further development. Future projects may focus on optimizing the technology and achieving market readiness for cost-effective operational deployment.

HHLA coordinated the project with support from its subsidiaries HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort, HHLA Sky, Hamburg Port Consulting (HPC), and Metrans. The Fraunhofer CML was responsible for the design and development of the mobile robotics system, including hardware selection, integration, and system testing.

The project received support from the German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV) under the initiative for innovative port technologies (IHATEC), aiming to advance autonomous systems and automated technologies in port operations.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), founded in 1885, is a leading European logistics company specializing in container handling, intermodal transport, and logistics services. Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, HHLA operates container terminals in Hamburg and other European ports, providing comprehensive logistics solutions.​

Fraunhofer Center for Maritime Logistics and Services (CML) focuses on applied research in maritime logistics and services. Based in Hamburg, Germany, CML develops innovative solutions for ports, shipping companies, and logistics service providers, emphasizing automation, digitalization, and efficiency improvements.​

A subsidiary of HHLA, HHLA Sky specializes in developing and operating drone and robotics systems for industrial applications. The company offers integrated solutions for autonomous operations, including control centers and fleet management systems.​