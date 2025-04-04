Vard secures €113.5 mln contract with Dong Fang Offshore for subsea construction vessel

Vard, a Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has entered into a contract with Dong Fang Offshore (DFO) for the design and construction of one offshore subsea construction vessel, according to the company's release.

The contract is valued at 113.5 million euros and includes an option for additional vessels.

This marks the third vessel Vard will build for DFO, following two Commissioning Service Operations Vessels contracted in May 2024.

The vessel, based on Vard’s 3 39 design, measures 121.3 meters in length with a beam of 23 meters and can achieve a maximum speed of 14 knots. It will accommodate up to 130 people across 90 cabins. The unit features a 250 MT active heave compensated offshore crane, a 1,200 m² work deck, and ROV hangars on both sides. It is also prepared for a motion compensated gangway, an under-deck carousel, a large trencher, and a helideck.

Construction of the hull will occur at Vard’s shipyard in Braila, Romania, with outfitting and delivery scheduled at Vard Søviknes in Norway.

The vessel is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2027.

Vard is a Norwegian shipbuilding company and a subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, an Italian shipbuilding conglomerate. Established in 1985 as Vard Group AS, it specializes in designing and constructing specialized vessels, including offshore support vessels, subsea construction vessels, and vessels for the offshore wind and energy sectors. Headquartered in Ålesund, Norway, Vard operates multiple shipyards globally, including facilities in Norway, Romania, and Vietnam.

Fincantieri S.p.A. is an Italian shipbuilding company based in Trieste, Italy, founded in 1959. It is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, operating in various sectors, including cruise ships, naval vessels, offshore vessels, and ferries. The company employs over 20,000 people and has shipyards across Europe, North America, and Asia. Fincantieri acquired a majority stake in Vard in 2013, integrating it as a key subsidiary to expand its presence in the specialized vessel market.

Dong Fang Offshore is a Taiwan-based company established in 2019 as a subsidiary of Hung Hua Construction, a firm with a significant presence in offshore operations. DFO provides marine construction, operations, and maintenance services, primarily targeting the offshore wind, energy, and telecommunications industries in the Asia-Pacific region. The company operates a fleet of over 15 offshore vessels and aims to deliver high-quality support solutions.