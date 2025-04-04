  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Vard secures €113.5 mln contract with Dong Fang Offshore for subsea construction vessel

2025 April 4   09:10

shipbuilding

Vard secures €113.5 mln contract with Dong Fang Offshore for subsea construction vessel

Vard, a Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has entered into a contract with Dong Fang Offshore (DFO) for the design and construction of one offshore subsea construction vessel, according to the company's release.

The contract is valued at 113.5 million euros and includes an option for additional vessels.

This marks the third vessel Vard will build for DFO, following two Commissioning Service Operations Vessels contracted in May 2024.  

The vessel, based on Vard’s 3 39 design, measures 121.3 meters in length with a beam of 23 meters and can achieve a maximum speed of 14 knots. It will accommodate up to 130 people across 90 cabins. The unit features a 250 MT active heave compensated offshore crane, a 1,200 m² work deck, and ROV hangars on both sides. It is also prepared for a motion compensated gangway, an under-deck carousel, a large trencher, and a helideck.  

Construction of the hull will occur at Vard’s shipyard in Braila, Romania, with outfitting and delivery scheduled at Vard Søviknes in Norway.

The vessel is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2027. 

Vard is a Norwegian shipbuilding company and a subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, an Italian shipbuilding conglomerate. Established in 1985 as Vard Group AS, it specializes in designing and constructing specialized vessels, including offshore support vessels, subsea construction vessels, and vessels for the offshore wind and energy sectors. Headquartered in Ålesund, Norway, Vard operates multiple shipyards globally, including facilities in Norway, Romania, and Vietnam.

Fincantieri S.p.A. is an Italian shipbuilding company based in Trieste, Italy, founded in 1959. It is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, operating in various sectors, including cruise ships, naval vessels, offshore vessels, and ferries. The company employs over 20,000 people and has shipyards across Europe, North America, and Asia. Fincantieri acquired a majority stake in Vard in 2013, integrating it as a key subsidiary to expand its presence in the specialized vessel market.

Dong Fang Offshore is a Taiwan-based company established in 2019 as a subsidiary of Hung Hua Construction, a firm with a significant presence in offshore operations. DFO provides marine construction, operations, and maintenance services, primarily targeting the offshore wind, energy, and telecommunications industries in the Asia-Pacific region. The company operates a fleet of over 15 offshore vessels and aims to deliver high-quality support solutions.

Topics:

Vard

Fincantieri

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:13

ENEOS, A.P. Møller Holding, and Maersk commit $100 mln to C2X for green methanol development

13:42

Chimbusco completes China’s first e-BDN bunker delivery

13:07

MacGregor delivers SWL 250t electric heavy lift cranes to Nordic from Huanghai Shipbuilding

12:45

HD Hyundai and Anduril Industries partner to develop unmanned surface vessels

12:18

Port Houston orders 16 hybrid Konecranes RTGs and retrofits eight units

11:40

South Korea outpaces China in March shipbuilding orders

11:10

Seaspan Shipyards begins construction of Canadian Coast Guard’s new polar icebreaker

10:30

MSC Group’s Cruise Division opens new Barcelona terminal with EXPLORA II arrival

10:09

MOL completes biofuel bunkering on capesize bulk carrier MIDNIGHT DREAM in Singapore

09:30

Marine Accident Investigation Branch publishes interim findings on Solong-Stena Immaculate collision

2025 April 3

18:06

HD Hyundai Samho secures contract for two Suezmax tankers from Sonangol

17:26

HHLA and Fraunhofer CML present autonomous robot for pin handling on container wagons

17:02

SAAM Towage and Caterpillar Marine partner on tugboat electrification and alternative fuels

16:35

Saipem wins contracts worth $720 mln in Middle East and Guyana

16:15

DET awards Worley contract for Phase 2 of Brunsbüttel LNG Terminal​

15:45

The Swedish Club adds Iceberg and Sea Ice Advisory feature to TELP​

15:28

Bluestream Offshore secures contract for corrosion protection at Bałtyk 2 and 3 wind farms

14:40

Shell’s LNG Canada takes delivery of LNG cargo for commissioning phase

14:23

Gaz-System contracts consortium for Gdansk Bay FSRU jetty and pipeline construction

13:42

Sea-Cargo and Norsepower expand collaboration with rotor sails for two RoRo vessels

13:02

CMA CGM implements new RRI from Canada West Coast to Asia and OWS to Red Sea

12:44

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 14, 2025

12:31

Eni, Fincantieri, and RINA release study on maritime transport decarbonization options

12:18

TSUNEISHI Shipbuilding launches Japan’s first hydrogen dual-fuelled tugboat

12:11

China container freight rates fall 28% in Q1 2025 - BIMCO

11:40

Bureau Veritas issues AiP to MARIC for 155,000m³ ultra large ethane carrier design

11:09

IMO adopts new emissions data fields from class societies’ joint effort

10:42

Equipmake and CorPower Ocean partner for £650,000 technology development agreement

10:07

"K" Line's new President & CEO outlines vision in first speech​

09:14

Konecranes acquires Spanish crane specialist Polipastos y Instalaciones MEG S.L.

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news