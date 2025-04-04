MOL completes biofuel bunkering on capesize bulk carrier MIDNIGHT DREAM in Singapore

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) has completed a bunkering operation involving biodiesel-blended marine fuel on its capesize bulk carrier, MIDNIGHT DREAM, according to the company's release.

The operation took place in Singapore in March 2025, where the vessel received approximately 1,000 tons of biofuel.

This marks MOL’s first use of biofuel on a capesize bulk carrier, conducted in partnership with BHP Group Ltd.

The biofuel consists of a blend of about 24% biodiesel (B24) mixed with Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO), expected to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 750 tons.

Biofuel, derived from organic resources such as agricultural residues and waste cooking oil, serves as an alternative to fossil fuels and is compatible with existing marine diesel engines and bunkering infrastructure, requiring no modifications.

MOL plans to further pursue clean alternative fuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in ocean transport, aligning with its environmental strategy outlined in the BLUE ACTION 2035 management plan.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., commonly known as MOL, is a Japanese shipping company headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo. Founded in 1884, MOL operates a diverse fleet of over 700 vessels, including bulk carriers, tankers, container ships, and LNG carriers. The company provides global transportation services and has expanded into offshore projects and alternative fuel initiatives.

BHP Group Ltd. is an Australian multinational mining, metals, and petroleum company headquartered in Melbourne. Established in 1885 as Broken Hill Proprietary Company, it is one of the world’s largest mining companies, producing commodities such as iron ore, copper, coal, and nickel.