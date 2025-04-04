  1. Home
2025 April 4   09:30

accident

Marine Accident Investigation Branch publishes interim findings on Solong-Stena Immaculate collision

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published an interim report on the collision between the Portugal-registered container ship Solong and the USA-registered oil/chemical tanker Stena Immaculate, which occurred on 10 March 2025, 14 nautical miles north-east of Spurn Head, Humber Estuary, England.

The accident resulted in the death of Able Seaman Mark Pernia of Solong.  

The Stena Immaculate had departed Agioi Theodoroi, Greece, on 27 February 2025, with a cargo of 220,204.5 barrels of aviation fuel. It was en route to Killingholme, England, where it was expected to berth on 11 March 2025.

Meanwhile, Solong, which was en route from Grangemouth, Scotland, to Rotterdam, Netherlands, was carrying a mixed containerized cargo, including dangerous goods.  

At the time of the collision, visibility in the area was reported to be variable, ranging from 0.25 nautical miles to 2.0 nautical miles. Neither vessel had a dedicated lookout on the bridge, which may have contributed to the incident.

The Solong struck the port side of Stena Immaculate at approximately 0947 UTC, causing a breach of Stena Immaculate's No. 7 cargo tank and resulting in a fire fueled by the aviation fuel. The fire also ignited the contents of containers on board Solong.  

Both crews evacuated their vessels, with emergency responders coordinating the rescue efforts. However, Able Seaman Pernia is believed to have died in the collision, as he was reported missing after the incident.

Currently, both vessels are undergoing salvage operations, and a full investigation continues. A detailed report is expected to be published following a 30-day consultation period with key stakeholders.  

Solong Schiffahrtsgesellschaft is the registered owner of the container ship Solong. The company operates within the international shipping industry, providing transportation services, particularly in containerized cargo. The company's fleet typically includes vessels engaged in fixed trade routes, including the North Sea area where the incident occurred. 

Stena Bulk Marine Services LLC is a subsidiary of the Stena Group, a global shipping company based in Sweden. Stena Bulk operates a fleet of tankers, including oil and chemical carriers like the Stena Immaculate. The company is involved in transporting a variety of liquid cargoes.

