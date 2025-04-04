MSC Group’s Cruise Division opens new Barcelona terminal with EXPLORA II arrival

MSC Group’s Cruise Division officially inaugurated the new MSC Barcelona terminal, coinciding with the first call of EXPLORA II, the second ship from Explora Journeys, a luxury lifestyle ocean travel brand under MSC Group, according to MSC's release.

The terminal, designed by Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura, features a retail area, a waiting lounge with seating, and a VIP lounge for premium and luxury guests. Its exterior ceramic cladding reflects Barcelona’s Gaudi-inspired artistic history with a sea-inspired color.

The facility incorporates energy-saving technologies and sustainable materials, including solar panels, optimized natural light, and a rainwater collection system for toilets and landscaped areas, achieving Gold Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification.

Shore-to-ship power connectivity is scheduled for implementation in 2027, enabling docked ships to connect to the local power grid and eliminate emissions in port.

This summer, MSC Cruises will deploy five ships—MSC World Europa, MSC Seaview, MSC Seaside, MSC Magnifica, and MSC Orchestra—for embarkation in Barcelona as part of Mediterranean sailings.

EXPLORA II will also regularly call at the terminal, with Barcelona serving as one of its main homeports, offering itineraries in the Western Mediterranean, including Sardinia, the French Riviera, and Italy.

MSC Group is a privately-held, Swiss-based conglomerate founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, it operates in shipping, logistics, and cruise industries. The company began as Mediterranean Shipping Company, a cargo shipping business, and has grown into one of the world’s largest container shipping operators. Its Cruise Division, established later, includes MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys, focusing on passenger travel across various markets, with a significant presence in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean.

MSC Cruises is a subsidiary of MSC Group, launched in 1988 as part of the company’s expansion into the passenger cruise sector. Based in Geneva, Switzerland, it operates a fleet of over 20 ships, making it the world’s third-largest cruise line by market share. It serves routes primarily in the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and Northern Europe, targeting a broad customer base with a focus on European-style service. The company has been active in Barcelona for over 25 years, using it as a key homeport.

Explora Journeys is a luxury cruise brand introduced by MSC Group in 2021, designed to cater to the premium and luxury travel market. It operates a smaller fleet, with EXPLORA II being its second vessel, launched in 2025. The brand emphasizes curated, immersive travel experiences, targeting destinations like the Mediterranean and offering onboard amenities focused on wellness and cultural engagement. It positions Barcelona as a primary homeport for its operations.

The Port of Barcelona, managed by the Barcelona Port Authority, is a major Mediterranean port located in Barcelona, Spain. Established centuries ago, it has evolved into the largest cruise port in the region, handling over 3 million cruise passengers annually as of recent years. It serves as a hub for cargo, ferries, and cruise ships, with infrastructure supporting sustainability initiatives, such as the planned shore-to-ship power connectivity by 2027.