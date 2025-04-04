South Korea outpaces China in March shipbuilding orders

Industry data indicated that South Korea achieved first place in new global shipbuilding orders for March, surpassing China’s position from the prior month.

According to London-based Clarkson Research Services, South Korean shipyards secured orders totaling 820,000 compensated gross tons (CGTs) for 17 ships, representing 55 percent of the global total of 1.5 million CGTs in March.

China recorded 520,000 CGTs for 31 vessels, accounting for 35 percent of the global total.

In terms of order backlog, China held the leading position with 93.97 million CGTs as of the end of March, equating to 59 percent of the global total of 159.6 million CGTs, an increase of 1.52 million CGTs from the previous month. South Korea followed with 36.12 million CGTs, comprising 23 percent of the total.

Clarkson’s Newbuilding Price Index, which tracks price changes in newly built ships, reached 187.43 in March, reflecting a rise of 4.26 points compared to the same period a year earlier.

Clarkson Research Services is a division of Clarksons PLC, a London-based firm established in 1852. It provides data analysis and market intelligence for the global shipping and shipbuilding industries. Known for its comprehensive reports, including the Newbuilding Price Index and order backlog statistics, the company supports stakeholders with insights into market trends and vessel construction metrics, such as compensated gross tons (CGTs).