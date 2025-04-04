  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Port Houston orders 16 hybrid Konecranes RTGs and retrofits eight units

2025 April 4   12:18

ports

Port Houston orders 16 hybrid Konecranes RTGs and retrofits eight units

Port Houston placed an order for 16 hybrid Konecranes Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes, booked in Q1 2025, with delivery scheduled for H1 2026, according to the company's release.

Additionally, Konecranes Port Services will retrofit eight existing Konecranes RTGs at the port, with completion expected by Q4 2025.

Located on the U.S. Gulf Coast, Port Houston manages significant container traffic and ranks among the busiest ports in the United States.

The port currently operates a fleet of Konecranes RTGs, which will increase to 163 units, including 73 hybrid models, following this order.

The 16 new hybrid RTGs, designed for 1-over-6 stacking capacity, will feature Auto-steering, Stack Collision Prevention, and Truck Lift Prevention. Their hybrid power units aim to reduce emissions and fuel costs.

The eight retrofits will incorporate the same features, along with Gantry Collision Prevention, Auto-Steering, and new E-Chains, extending the lifespan of the existing fleet and updating them to current technology and safety standards.  

Port Houston, officially the Port of Houston Authority, is a public agency based in Houston, Texas, managing the Houston Ship Channel and its terminals since its establishment in 1914. Located on the U.S. Gulf Coast, it is a major hub for international trade, handling more container traffic than any other Gulf port and ranking among the busiest in the U.S. It oversees facilities like the Bayport and Barbours Cut Container Terminals, supporting significant economic activity in the region.

Konecranes is a Finland-based company founded in 1994, headquartered in Hyvinkää, specializing in material handling solutions. Operating globally with approximately 16,800 employees across over 50 countries, it provides cranes, hoists, and port equipment, including Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes. In 2024, its sales reached EUR 4.2 billion, and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Konecranes Port Services is a division of Konecranes, focused on maintenance, retrofitting, and support for port equipment worldwide.

Topics:

Konecranes

Port of Houston

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:13

ENEOS, A.P. Møller Holding, and Maersk commit $100 mln to C2X for green methanol development

13:42

Chimbusco completes China’s first e-BDN bunker delivery

13:07

MacGregor delivers SWL 250t electric heavy lift cranes to Nordic from Huanghai Shipbuilding

12:45

HD Hyundai and Anduril Industries partner to develop unmanned surface vessels

11:40

South Korea outpaces China in March shipbuilding orders

11:10

Seaspan Shipyards begins construction of Canadian Coast Guard’s new polar icebreaker

10:30

MSC Group’s Cruise Division opens new Barcelona terminal with EXPLORA II arrival

10:09

MOL completes biofuel bunkering on capesize bulk carrier MIDNIGHT DREAM in Singapore

09:30

Marine Accident Investigation Branch publishes interim findings on Solong-Stena Immaculate collision

09:10

Vard secures €113.5 mln contract with Dong Fang Offshore for subsea construction vessel

2025 April 3

18:06

HD Hyundai Samho secures contract for two Suezmax tankers from Sonangol

17:26

HHLA and Fraunhofer CML present autonomous robot for pin handling on container wagons

17:02

SAAM Towage and Caterpillar Marine partner on tugboat electrification and alternative fuels

16:35

Saipem wins contracts worth $720 mln in Middle East and Guyana

16:15

DET awards Worley contract for Phase 2 of Brunsbüttel LNG Terminal​

15:45

The Swedish Club adds Iceberg and Sea Ice Advisory feature to TELP​

15:28

Bluestream Offshore secures contract for corrosion protection at Bałtyk 2 and 3 wind farms

14:40

Shell’s LNG Canada takes delivery of LNG cargo for commissioning phase

14:23

Gaz-System contracts consortium for Gdansk Bay FSRU jetty and pipeline construction

13:42

Sea-Cargo and Norsepower expand collaboration with rotor sails for two RoRo vessels

13:02

CMA CGM implements new RRI from Canada West Coast to Asia and OWS to Red Sea

12:44

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 14, 2025

12:31

Eni, Fincantieri, and RINA release study on maritime transport decarbonization options

12:18

TSUNEISHI Shipbuilding launches Japan’s first hydrogen dual-fuelled tugboat

12:11

China container freight rates fall 28% in Q1 2025 - BIMCO

11:40

Bureau Veritas issues AiP to MARIC for 155,000m³ ultra large ethane carrier design

11:09

IMO adopts new emissions data fields from class societies’ joint effort

10:42

Equipmake and CorPower Ocean partner for £650,000 technology development agreement

10:07

"K" Line's new President & CEO outlines vision in first speech​

09:14

Konecranes acquires Spanish crane specialist Polipastos y Instalaciones MEG S.L.

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news