Port Houston orders 16 hybrid Konecranes RTGs and retrofits eight units

Port Houston placed an order for 16 hybrid Konecranes Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes, booked in Q1 2025, with delivery scheduled for H1 2026, according to the company's release.

Additionally, Konecranes Port Services will retrofit eight existing Konecranes RTGs at the port, with completion expected by Q4 2025.

Located on the U.S. Gulf Coast, Port Houston manages significant container traffic and ranks among the busiest ports in the United States.

The port currently operates a fleet of Konecranes RTGs, which will increase to 163 units, including 73 hybrid models, following this order.

The 16 new hybrid RTGs, designed for 1-over-6 stacking capacity, will feature Auto-steering, Stack Collision Prevention, and Truck Lift Prevention. Their hybrid power units aim to reduce emissions and fuel costs.

The eight retrofits will incorporate the same features, along with Gantry Collision Prevention, Auto-Steering, and new E-Chains, extending the lifespan of the existing fleet and updating them to current technology and safety standards.

Port Houston, officially the Port of Houston Authority, is a public agency based in Houston, Texas, managing the Houston Ship Channel and its terminals since its establishment in 1914. Located on the U.S. Gulf Coast, it is a major hub for international trade, handling more container traffic than any other Gulf port and ranking among the busiest in the U.S. It oversees facilities like the Bayport and Barbours Cut Container Terminals, supporting significant economic activity in the region.

Konecranes is a Finland-based company founded in 1994, headquartered in Hyvinkää, specializing in material handling solutions. Operating globally with approximately 16,800 employees across over 50 countries, it provides cranes, hoists, and port equipment, including Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes. In 2024, its sales reached EUR 4.2 billion, and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Konecranes Port Services is a division of Konecranes, focused on maintenance, retrofitting, and support for port equipment worldwide.