  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. HD Hyundai and Anduril Industries partner to develop unmanned surface vessels

2025 April 4   12:45

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai and Anduril Industries partner to develop unmanned surface vessels

HD Hyundai Co. announced a partnership with U.S. defense technology firm Anduril Industries to jointly develop and commercialize unmanned surface vessels (USVs), according to Yonhap.

The collaboration is formalized under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed recently, under which HD Hyundai will integrate its autonomous navigation capabilities with Anduril’s autonomous systems to produce advanced USVs.

HD Hyundai will focus on developing AI-based automation systems for navigation, propulsion, and safety management, while Anduril will concentrate on systems for mission automation.

Anduril supplies mission control systems powered by artificial intelligence, as well as surveillance and reconnaissance technologies, to the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense, and Australian military.

Joo Won-ho, head of the special ship division at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., stated, "It is meaningful to work with Anduril to develop unmanned vessels, a core of next-generation naval platforms. We will accelerate the development of both minimally crewed and fully unmanned ships to strengthen naval capabilities and boost defense exports." 

HD Hyundai Co. is a South Korean conglomerate headquartered in Seoul, primarily known for its shipbuilding operations through subsidiaries like HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Established in 1972 as Hyundai Heavy Industries, it has grown into one of the world’s largest shipbuilders, producing commercial vessels, warships, and submarines.

Anduril Industries is a U.S.-based defense technology company founded in 2017 by Palmer Luckey and headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. It specializes in autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, and surveillance technologies, serving clients such as the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense, and Australian military.

Topics:

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:13

ENEOS, A.P. Møller Holding, and Maersk commit $100 mln to C2X for green methanol development

13:42

Chimbusco completes China’s first e-BDN bunker delivery

13:07

MacGregor delivers SWL 250t electric heavy lift cranes to Nordic from Huanghai Shipbuilding

12:18

Port Houston orders 16 hybrid Konecranes RTGs and retrofits eight units

11:40

South Korea outpaces China in March shipbuilding orders

11:10

Seaspan Shipyards begins construction of Canadian Coast Guard’s new polar icebreaker

10:30

MSC Group’s Cruise Division opens new Barcelona terminal with EXPLORA II arrival

10:09

MOL completes biofuel bunkering on capesize bulk carrier MIDNIGHT DREAM in Singapore

09:30

Marine Accident Investigation Branch publishes interim findings on Solong-Stena Immaculate collision

09:10

Vard secures €113.5 mln contract with Dong Fang Offshore for subsea construction vessel

2025 April 3

18:06

HD Hyundai Samho secures contract for two Suezmax tankers from Sonangol

17:26

HHLA and Fraunhofer CML present autonomous robot for pin handling on container wagons

17:02

SAAM Towage and Caterpillar Marine partner on tugboat electrification and alternative fuels

16:35

Saipem wins contracts worth $720 mln in Middle East and Guyana

16:15

DET awards Worley contract for Phase 2 of Brunsbüttel LNG Terminal​

15:45

The Swedish Club adds Iceberg and Sea Ice Advisory feature to TELP​

15:28

Bluestream Offshore secures contract for corrosion protection at Bałtyk 2 and 3 wind farms

14:40

Shell’s LNG Canada takes delivery of LNG cargo for commissioning phase

14:23

Gaz-System contracts consortium for Gdansk Bay FSRU jetty and pipeline construction

13:42

Sea-Cargo and Norsepower expand collaboration with rotor sails for two RoRo vessels

13:02

CMA CGM implements new RRI from Canada West Coast to Asia and OWS to Red Sea

12:44

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 14, 2025

12:31

Eni, Fincantieri, and RINA release study on maritime transport decarbonization options

12:18

TSUNEISHI Shipbuilding launches Japan’s first hydrogen dual-fuelled tugboat

12:11

China container freight rates fall 28% in Q1 2025 - BIMCO

11:40

Bureau Veritas issues AiP to MARIC for 155,000m³ ultra large ethane carrier design

11:09

IMO adopts new emissions data fields from class societies’ joint effort

10:42

Equipmake and CorPower Ocean partner for £650,000 technology development agreement

10:07

"K" Line's new President & CEO outlines vision in first speech​

09:14

Konecranes acquires Spanish crane specialist Polipastos y Instalaciones MEG S.L.

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news