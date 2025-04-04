HD Hyundai and Anduril Industries partner to develop unmanned surface vessels

HD Hyundai Co. announced a partnership with U.S. defense technology firm Anduril Industries to jointly develop and commercialize unmanned surface vessels (USVs), according to Yonhap.

The collaboration is formalized under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed recently, under which HD Hyundai will integrate its autonomous navigation capabilities with Anduril’s autonomous systems to produce advanced USVs.

HD Hyundai will focus on developing AI-based automation systems for navigation, propulsion, and safety management, while Anduril will concentrate on systems for mission automation.

Anduril supplies mission control systems powered by artificial intelligence, as well as surveillance and reconnaissance technologies, to the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense, and Australian military.

Joo Won-ho, head of the special ship division at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., stated, "It is meaningful to work with Anduril to develop unmanned vessels, a core of next-generation naval platforms. We will accelerate the development of both minimally crewed and fully unmanned ships to strengthen naval capabilities and boost defense exports."

HD Hyundai Co. is a South Korean conglomerate headquartered in Seoul, primarily known for its shipbuilding operations through subsidiaries like HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Established in 1972 as Hyundai Heavy Industries, it has grown into one of the world’s largest shipbuilders, producing commercial vessels, warships, and submarines.

Anduril Industries is a U.S.-based defense technology company founded in 2017 by Palmer Luckey and headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. It specializes in autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, and surveillance technologies, serving clients such as the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense, and Australian military.