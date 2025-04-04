  1. Home
2025 April 4   13:07

shipping

MacGregor delivers SWL 250t electric heavy lift cranes to Nordic from Huanghai Shipbuilding

MacGregor announced the delivery of its SWL 250t electric heavy lift cranes to Nordic from Huanghai Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

The cranes integrate technology from MacGregor and NMF, focusing on operational efficiency, reduced emissions, energy consumption, and maintenance costs through electric drive systems that eliminate hydraulic oil usage.

The cranes are intended for installation on the vessel Amy, which will operate in the project cargo market.  

Soeren Hoessermann, Managing Director at Nordic Hamburg Shipmanagement (HK) Ltd., stated, "We are pleased to receive MacGregor’s electric heavy lift crane, which aligns with our commitment to improving efficiency and reducing our environmental impact. This innovative technology will help us optimize cargo handling operations while contributing to our sustainability goals."  

Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Equipment Solutions Division, MacGregor, commented, "At MacGregor, we are committed to delivering sustainable and innovative solutions that create lifetime value in cargo handling. The delivery of our new electric heavy lift crane is a testament to our dedication to reducing the environmental footprint of maritime operations while maintaining the highest standards of performance and reliability."  

The delivery supports MacGregor’s portfolio of products and services aimed at enhancing profitability, safety, reliability, and environmental sustainability for shipbuilders, shipowners, and operators. 

MacGregor is a Finland-based company, part of Cargotec Corporation, with headquarters in Helsinki. Established as a leader in maritime cargo and load handling solutions, it has operated for decades, tracing its roots to the 1930s through predecessor entities. MacGregor provides equipment like cranes, hatch covers, and RoRo systems, emphasizing sustainability and efficiency.

Nordic Hamburg Shipmanagement (HK) Ltd. is a ship management company based in Hong Kong, part of the Nordic Hamburg Group, which originated in Germany. Founded in the early 2000s, it specializes in technical and operational management of vessels, including project cargo ships.

Huanghai Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a Chinese shipyard located in Rongcheng, Shandong Province, established in 1944. It constructs various vessel types, including multipurpose cargo ships, bulk carriers, and specialized ships.

