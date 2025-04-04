  1. Home
2025 April 4   13:42

Chimbusco completes China’s first e-BDN bunker delivery

Chimbusco completed a bunker delivery of 1,000 mt of very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) to the container ship CSCL Globe, operated by COSCO Shipping, at the Shandong Terminal of Shanghai Yangshan Deepwater Port, according to Ship & Bunker.

The delivery utilized an electronic bunker delivery note (e-BDN), marking the first fully digital process of its kind in China’s marine bunker industry, covering declaration, approval, bunkering, and e-BDN delivery.

COSCO Shipping stated “This operation represents the first fully digitalized process in China’s marine bunker industry, covering its declaration, approval, bunkering and eBDN delivery.” The e-BDN system reduces human error, enables real-time data sharing, and eliminates paperwork.

COSCO Shipping noted, “Upon completion, the eBDN and related electronic documents were automatically transmitted to regulatory systems for bonded fuel export verification and emissions tracking.”

Since the beginning of April 2025, Singapore has mandated the use of e-BDNs for all bunker deliveries in its waters. 

China Marine Bunker Supply Co., Ltd. (Chimbusco) is a state-owned enterprise based in Beijing, China, established in 1979. It is a leading bunker fuel supplier in China, providing marine fuels, lubricants, and related services to domestic and international shipping companies.

China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO) Shipping, headquartered in Shanghai, China, was formed in 2016 through the merger of COSCO and China Shipping. It is one of the world’s largest shipping and logistics companies, operating a fleet of over 1,300 vessels, including container ships like the CSCL Globe.

All news